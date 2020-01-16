Joget and Securemertic Signed MOU To Integrate Joget Low-Code Platform with Securimetric's Centagate Cloud and Signing Cloud

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc, Low-Code Platform today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Securemetric Bhd to establish and enhance the collaboration to work together to achieve a cross-technology innovation and excellence.

This MoU creates the framework for Joget and Securemetric to work together and enable Joget low-code platform for workflow and application development integration with digital signing capabilities provided by Securemetric Signing Cloud. With the partnership, Joget will focus to provide strong authentication support through the Securemetric's Centagate Cloud and Signing Cloud for workflow authorization and approval across the platform.

Securemetric is a public-listed company listed on the ACE Stock Exchange in Malaysia. It is one of Southeast Asia's leading regional players in the field of digital security with core focus into Software Licensing Protection (Software License Dongle, Software Protection Dongle), 2-Factor Authentication (2FA), Advanced Identity and Access Management, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI System) and Cryptography. Since incorporated in 2007, Securemetric has expanded strong local footprints with local establishment in Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and Philippines.

Edward Law, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Securemetric said, "Today in digital transformation, we cannot be lone rangers but rather we need to team up and establish strong ecosystem, I always believe "Together we are stronger". By having this cross-technology collaboration together with Joget, through their low-code platform for workflow, it will enable Securemetric the flexibility to expand our solution use cases to any organization, any industry in much shorter time to market, and of course at much lower total ownership cost."

Raveesh Dewan, Chief Executive Officer at Joget said, "This collaboration aligns our vision to bring together additional security features in Joget while enabling Centagate Cloud with low-code and workflow features and making it relevant to our customers. At Joget, our partner ecosystem it critical for innovation and growth. We also take this opportunity to thank our partner, Innov8tif Solutions, for supporting Joget in this journey with Securemetrics." Joget will continue to expand its partner network in 2020 to further enhance the outreach and innovation with the product.

The MoU signing was witnessed by YB Dr. Ong Kian Ming, Deputy Minister at the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), Dato' Ng Wan Peng, Chief Operating Officer at Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Dato TS Dr. Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab, Chief Executive Officer at Cybersecurity Malaysia.

Joget congratulates Securemetric on its launch of Centagate and Signing Cloud and will work towards a strong cross-technology collaboration and partnership.

About Joget Inc.

Joget Inc is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 2,000 installations and 10,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

