JOGO Health Announces Late Breaking Data at American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine Scientific Meeting

"This is American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine's 96th Annual Scientific Meeting. JOGO Health is one of the early digital therapeutics companies to recognize value of presenting clinical evidence to scientific committees to further adoption by clinicians. We are privileged to be accepted to present our study at this prestigious event", said Sanjai Murali, Founder and CEO of JOGO Health Inc.

"I am excited that our case study was peer reviewed and accepted by the scientific committee. We will present a case of a 70 year old female with left hemiparesis post right MCA infarction. After JOGO DTx utilization with conventional therapy, the patient has gained functionality in her ankle dorsiflexors and right lower extremities." said Gary Krasilovsky PT, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of JOGO Health Inc.

"We are proud to have developed one of the first evidence driven digital therapeutics products to treat neuromuscular, pain and incontinence and a research philosophy that puts patients first and reduces treatment costs," said Siva Nadarajah, President and Co-Founder and of JOGO Health.

According to the American Heart Association, someone in the US has a stroke about once every 40 seconds and Stroke is a leading cause of serious long-term disability in the US.

JOGO Health is a digital therapeutic company that developed JOGO, a prescription digital therapeutics product that combines the science of EMG biofeedback with patented behavior modification techniques powered by gaming to treat neuromuscular (NM) conditions such as stroke, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, chronic pain, urinary and fecal incontinence.

JOGO helps enhance rewiring of the CNS to improve voluntary control of muscles that was lost due to stroke and other neuro-muscular conditions. JOGO is composed of wireless, wearable surface EMG sensors, and a patent protected Mobile App that provide treatment protocols and games that can be adapted for muscle relaxation, movement coordination, and neuro-muscular reeducation, all leveraging neuroplasticity.

