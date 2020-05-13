JOGO Health Launches COVID-19 Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Study

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JOGOHEALTH Inc., a Bridgewater, New Jersey based privately held digital therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for neuromuscular (NM) and chronic pain conditions today announced that it will launch a study on COVID-19 related Myalgic Encephalomyelitis / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS).

According to the patient advocacy group Solve ME/CFS Initiative, nearly 35% of COVID-19 patients are experiencing ME/CFS symptoms post infection. Since the onset of ME/CFS usually follows a viral infection, experts estimate up to 3,570,000 new ME/CFS cases following the COVID-19 pandemic. This would more than double the existing cases of ME/CFS in the United States in just 36 months, according to Solve ME/CFS Initiative.

"The science behind JOGO has shown to work for Fibromyalgia in many peer reviewed studies. Fibromyalgia and CFS/ME are both illnesses characterized by extreme amounts of fatigue. In fact, the conditions seem to be so intertwined that the medical community continues to debate whether fibromyalgia fatigue is simply a different expression of the same disorder that causes CFS. So, we approached some of the top experts in this field and the researchers were convinced, JOGO is a potential candidate for ME/CFS," said Siva Nadarajah, Co-Founder and President of JOGO Health Inc.

"We are excited by the opportunity to help patients, during post COVID-19 recovery phase. There are no treatments for ME/CFS yet – CDC has shown special interest in this condition as it impacts patients' return to normal life. In a befitting honor to the memory of Florence Nightingale – who suffered from ME/CFS – her birthday, May12th, is marked as World ME/CFS Day," said Sanjai Murali, Founder and CEO of JOGO Health Inc.

According to CDC, prior to COVID-19, ME/CFS affected up to 2.5 million Americans. The Arthritis Foundation estimates that 50 to 70 percent of people with fibromyalgia also fit the criteria of ME/CFS

JOGO Health is a digital therapeutic company that developed JOGO, a patent protected prescription digital therapeutics product to treat neuromuscular (NM) diseases, chronic pain, incontinence and chronic constipation. JOGO helps enhance rewiring of the CNS to improve voluntary control of muscles and neuromuscular reeducation. JOGO is composed of wireless, wearable surface EMG sensors, and a patent protected Mobile App that provide treatment protocols and games that can be adapted for muscle relaxation, movement coordination, and neuro-muscular reeducation, all leveraging neuroplasticity. In March 2020, JOGO received FDA 510(K) Exemption for JOGO-Gx, its general purpose product for neuromuscular reeducation.

