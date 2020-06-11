Johan Hoff Appointed President of VFS Region EMEA

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With effect from July 1st, Johan will become responsible for developing Volvo Financial Services' customer and Volvo Group business area relations in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Volvo Financial Services (VFS) has announced that Johan Hoff has been appointed President of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Region. Johan will also become a member of the VFS Executive Management Team. With almost 20 years of experience within VFS and the Volvo Group, Johan has held several positions of increasing responsibility. His most recent roles include Managing Director, VFS Russia, and VP & Managing Director of VFS EMEA East hub.

"Johan takes over responsibility for the key EMEA region at an exciting time, one that is full of opportunities. I'm confident that with his deep knowledge of both the company and the region, Johan will continue VFS' expansion and support an increasing number of customers across EMEA. I welcome him to the role and to the VFS Executive Management Team," says Marcio Pedroso, President, Volvo Financial Services.

Currently based in Poland, Johan will relocate to Gothenburg, Sweden and report to Marcio Pedroso, President, Volvo Financial Services. Johan replaces Nils Jaeger who was named President Volvo Autonomous Solutions in late 2019.

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs 104.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2019, net sales amounted to about SEK 432 billion (EUR 40.5 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



