Johannes Bergh joins Gambling.com Group as Chief Strategy Officer

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An operational leader with deep experience in performance marketing for online gambling, Johannes Bergh joins Gambling.com Group (the "Group" or "Gambling.com Group") as Chief Strategy Officer to help maintain the Group's pace of growth as it enters 2021.

Bergh previously served as Chief Operations Officer and deputy Chief Executive Officer for Catena Media plc, the largest performance marketing company in the online gambling industry by revenue. Bergh was responsible for global strategy, operations, innovation and integration of acquired companies while the company grew from EUR 40 million in annual revenue in 2016 to EUR 103 million in 2019. Previously, Bergh served as Chief Executive of the management consulting firm Rewir and Chief Brand Officer of the high-end infrared technology company FLIR Systems, Inc.

"The appointment of Johannes Bergh marks only the second time in 14 years we have brought on a new C-level officer to the Group. I consider us incredibly fortunate to have connected with JB at the right time and look forward to working with him to deliver the next chapter of Gambling.com Group's growth," Gambling.com Group Chief Executive Charles Gillespie said.

Bergh added, "Based on steady financial performance, best-in-class use of technology and a portfolio of fast-growing brands, the team at Gambling.com Group has created something exceptional. I am excited to bring my experience to the team and help the company grow in new markets such as the United States."

