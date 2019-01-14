Johannes Leonardo Welcomes Hope Nardini as Creative Director

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johannes Leonardo announced today that the agency is continuing to expand its creative leadership team with the addition of Hope Nardini as Creative Director. A multi-award winner with experience driving creative ideation across teams, Nardini brings her passion for helping brands find meaning to Johannes Leonardo. Nardini will join the creative department with a specific focus on the MassMutual account, working alongside Creative Director Kevin Watkins. She will report directly to Co-Founders Jan Jacobs and Leo Premutico at the agency's headquarters in New York.

"The industry knows Johannes Leonardo for its high caliber of creativity. They set the bar really high," said Creative Director Hope Nardini. "I am excited to be part of their growing team and work alongside some of the best in the business."

Nardini joins Johannes Leonardo from McCann New York where she was responsible for the Verizon account, among others. Last year, Nardini's team created Verizon's emotional standout Super Bowl spot, "First Responders." Over the course of her career, Nardini has landed at agencies Leo Burnett and BBDO in Chicago where she wrote for Cheez-It, Esurance, Raid and 5 Gum. Nardini's hire comes at a time of massive growth for the agency and swiftly follows the appointment of Samira Ansari as the agency's new Group Creative Director from Grey New York.

"Hope's track record for creating impactful moments for global brands makes her the perfect addition to Johannes Leonardo," said Jan Jacobs, co-founder and chief creative officer of Johannes Leonardo. "This year, we have put a specific focus on bolstering our creative ranks in order to support a year of rapid growth. We are excited for Hope to join us as we continue to help brands find meaning in today's market."

About Johannes Leonardo: Johannes Leonardo was formed in 2007 when founders Jan Jacobs and Leo Premutico recognized that there is a fundamental shift happening in the way that consumers ultimately engage with brands. Backed by the "Consumer is the Medium" philosophy coined at the agency's origin, this doctrine has guided their approach to taking on the biggest challenges facing some of the world's most influential brands including adidas Originals, Amazon, EA Sports, and MassMutual. For more information visit: www.johannesleonardo.com.

SOURCE Johannes Leonardo

Related Links

http://www.johannesleonardo.com/

