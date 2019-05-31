Johannesburg Gets Ready For Digital Transformation Congress 2019

JOHANNESBURG, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual Digital Transformation Congress , returns to Johannesburg after a successful summit in 2018 attended by senior business executives & enterprise IT vendors from leading organisations such as Petro SA, Transnet, Nedbank, Sasria SOC, Eskom, Loreal, Liberty Group, Alexander Forbes, Parmalat, Adobe, T-Systems, TransUnion, Braintree, Darktrace, and more.

Hosted by IT News Africa, this year's summit will take place on the 30th of July 2019, at The Sandton Convention Centre under the theme "Gaining the edge through technology"

Albeit a buzzword in business- with its all encompassing nature, the concept of digital transformation is one that is not wholly understood - proving to be both a great opportunity as well as a major challenge for businesses. In order to adapt and innovate in the ever changing technology landscape it is imperative that organisations adopt digital initiatives that are positioned in line with their company culture and customer needs.

The 2nd Digital Transformation Congress is one of the most comprehensive technology events of 2019, where hundreds of senior executives will meet to advance their knowledge of the latest business technologies and digital innovations such as AI, IoT, blockchain, IT security, 5G and robotics, and how they impact business operations. The congress will also outline ways that businesses can use technology to gain the edge over competitors.

Key topics for DTC 2019 include:

Preparing your workforce for the digital age

Discovering what digital transformation maturity is and highlighting its benefits

Exploring the business impact of AI

Using cloud as a digital transformation tool

Digitally transforming the manufacturing industry

Digital opportunities in the transportation and logistics sector

Accelerating digital transformation in government to enhance service delivery

The conference will host local and international visionaries, business leaders, industry luminaries and expert practitioners – all sharing their first-hand knowledge of real-world digital transformation journeys.

Confirmed speakers for DTC 2019 include:



JOHANNA KOLLAR -Head of Products Partnerships, MEA at Google

MAYUR PATEL -CEO of Kwese iFlix

ANEESA AMEER -Innovation Lead at ABSA Group

AVSHARN BACHOO -CTO at PPS Insurance

JOSEPH HUNDAH -Group CEO at Econet Media

NATHAN van ROOYEN -IIT Director at Virgin Active, South Africa

ANTOINIA NORMAN -CEO, Richard Branson Entrepreneurship Hub, Member at UN Women

ANDRE HUGO -CEO at Virgin Money South Africa

How to participate:



Join as an attendee: Join local and international CxOs, line-of-business (LoB) executives as well as heads of innovation, technology and strategy to discuss the techniques and tools required to implement a seamless digital transformation strategy that will drive profitability and customer centricity.



Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your technology innovations, projects, and solutions. Put your organisation, company or SME at the centre of this one-of-a-kind gathering. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities



Media Contact:

[t]: +27-(0)-011-026-0981/2 [e]: events@itnewsafrica.com

Matshego Njumbuxa

www.digitaltransformationcongress.com

+27-(0)-011-026-0981

SOURCE IT News Africa

