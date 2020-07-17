John A. Ashkar, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John A. Ashkar, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pulmonologist in acknowledgment for his commitment to field of Medicine specializing in and Critical Care with JA Personal Medical Care.

JA Personal Medical Care is a private medical practice that specializes in Pulmonary Critical Care, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine with 3 physicians on staff. One physician is one of the country's top rated doctors in pulmonary medicine for 25 years, Dr. John A. Ashkar working with JA Personal Medical Care for the past 15 years.



In his 25 years, Dr. Ashkar is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonologist, critical care and sleep medicine. He is proficient in Lung Disease, works primarily in the ICU with privileges at NYU Brooklyn, New York, Community Hospital and Maimonides Hospital with honors as Most Compassionate Doctor and with the American Registry.



He gained the knowledge necessary for his career in medicine; Dr. Ashkar attended medical school at Damascus University receiving his Medical Degree in 1996. He completed his residency with the Lutheran Medical Center in 2002 following his Fellowship with Down State University in 2004, and 2005. To this day he is a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians and a Fellow American Academy of Sleep Medicine.



