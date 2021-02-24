John A. Coccaro is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John A. Coccaro, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Leader in the field of Medicine for his professional excellence, leadership, and commitment as the Owner, Anesthesiologist & Interventional Pain Management Physician at Precision Pain Management.



Dedicating his 30-year career to the care and treatment of his pain patients, Dr. Cocarro has garnered a well-deserving reputation for his superior surgical hand skills and exceptional contributions to his community. He has most recently served the Toms River area practicing as a Board Certified Anesthesiologist at Community Medical Center. In his current capacity, he has devoted the past six years as Owner of the Precision Pain Management, LLC in Toms River, New Jersey. He leads a highly trained team with extensive experience treating a wide range of painful conditions, including spinal stenosis, sciatica, herniated discs, auto injuries, pinched nerves, slip and falls, and various types of back and neck pain. Precision Pain Management specializes in a number of cutting edge treatments for acute and chronic pain, such as Vertiflex™ Superion® minimally invasive spinal decompression, minimally invasive lumbar decompression (MILD®), and regenerative medicine. Utilizing these procedures, Dr. Cocarro takes pride in reducing the use of opioids dramatically.

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Cocarro's humble beginnings started in Brooklyn, where he completed his undergraduate studies at Long Island University (Brooklyn Campus) with his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Chemistry. Then, he pursued a medical education abroad at St. Georges University School of Medicine. Upon his return to the United States, he went on to study the principles and practice of General Surgery while at Monmouth Medical Center, where he gained valuable knowledge in the care and therapy of trauma and neurosurgical patients. He completed his surgical training in three intensive years. Subsequently, Dr. Cocarro discovered a passion for Pediatric Regional Anesthesia and Adult Pain Medicine while at St Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey. He quickly realized that his surgical hand skills made him well-suited to become a precision interventionist. His post-residency training led him to minimally invasive procedures for treating various spine-related symptoms. Additionally, he holds various certifications through Regenix.



Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Cocarro is an active member of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, New Jersey Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, and the Society for Neuro Modulation. Additionally, he is active in providing top health care to underprivileged communities, which includes a volunteer mission trip to Haiti with the Hospital of the Sacred Heart in Milot, Haiti.



Dr. Cocarro dedicates this honorable recognition in the memory of his uncle, Anthony DiMango, DMD, who inspired him to enter medicine. He also dedicates this in the memory of his mentor, Robert Dorian, MD, who was the Chief of Anesthesiology at St. Barnabas.



For further information, please visit https://www.drcppm.com/.

