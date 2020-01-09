John and Daria Barry Foundation Award $2M in Support of New York Catholic Schools

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The beginning of a new year brought a fresh start for Catholic school students in the Archdiocese of New York thanks to a generous $2 million donation to Inner-City Scholarship Fund (Inner-City) and the School of the Blessed Sacrament from the John and Daria Barry Foundation. The donation from the Barry Foundation includes $1 million for scholarships assisting low-income students and an additional $1 million to support capital improvements at the West 52nd Street Upper School campus of Blessed Sacrament, with a focus on much-needed school repairs in the pre-war building.

The Barry Foundation's donation to support the capital projects at the Blessed Sacrament campus is the second installment in a three-year, $3 million dollar pledge. Due to recent enrollment growth at Blessed Sacrament, the school has expanded to a second campus on West 52nd Street in order to admit more students. Without the campus renovations funded by the John and Daria Barry Foundation, Blessed Sacrament would have continued turning families away. The two campuses have provided Catholic education to thousands of children on the West Side of Manhattan for over a century.

The scope of the full renovation includes new learning spaces, renovated outdoor playgrounds, a student information center, a guidance suite, and a renovated basement. These repairs also include interior and exterior security doors, which will help provide a safer learning environment for students and faculty. The goals of the renovations are to enhance the visibility of the school in the community and increase long-term enrollment.

"John and Daria have given the greatest gift for the new year, the gift of education," said Susan George, Executive Director of Inner-City Scholarship Fund. "I am so grateful for the Barry Foundation's continued generosity year after year. The future renovation plans will make a substantial difference in the lives of our students, our teachers and our Catholic schools."

For the second year in a row the Barry Foundation has designated approximately $1 million to provide need-based tuition assistance to qualified Catholic school families through Inner-City's scholarship programs. Students receiving this support are designated as Barry Scholars.

Since 2012, the John and Daria Barry Foundation has made gifts to veterans, education and environmental organizations. John Barry is the Chief Executive Officer of Prospect Capital Management where his wife, Daria, is the Head of Administration.

John and Daria Barry, the trustees of the foundation, have been long-time supporters of Inner-City. For over a decade, the family has generously supported Inner-City's scholarship programs.

"A good education is the great equalizer," said John Barry. "Catholic schools have done an amazing job of providing quality schooling to thousands of New York's kids and we are proud to partner with them."

About Inner-City Scholarship Fund

Inner-City Scholarship Fund was founded in 1971 by the late Terence Cardinal Cooke and a group of prominent executives of many religious beliefs. Inner-City provides tuition assistance to over 11,000 students (91% minority and 39% non-Catholic). An astonishing 99% percent of seniors attending inner-city Catholic high schools graduate, and 98% are accepted to colleges and universities across the nation.

