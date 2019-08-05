John Beaulieu "Beau" Grenier Joins Jones Walker

Mr. Grenier brings to the firm more than 35 years of experience as a leading corporate and securities lawyer. For more than 17 years, he also served as the managing partner and board chairman for a diversified AmLaw 200 law firm, guiding the organization through a significant period of growth and transition. During his tenure as chairman, Mr. Grenier led the firm from approximately 150 lawyers primarily in Alabama to more than 525 lawyers in nine cities across six states and the District of Columbia, elevating the firm's ranking in the AmLaw 200 from 181 in 2007 to 110 in 2017.

"We are all very pleased to have Beau join Jones Walker as our partner. He is a highly respected attorney who brings to the firm deep practical experience and knowledge from his years in law firm leadership and guiding complex corporate transactions," said Bill Hines, Managing Partner of Jones Walker.

Speaking about his move, Mr. Grenier said, "I am extremely proud to be joining such an outstanding firm as Jones Walker. I have been very impressed with the quality and character of the lawyers and clients and the growth trajectory of the firm. I am excited about this next chapter in my career and look forward to supporting our clients and the firm using my years of legal and business experience."

Mr. Grenier draws on his firsthand leadership experience and extensive legal knowledge to help key executives and boards of directors identify and pursue strategic growth opportunities, negotiate major business and financial transactions, ensure compliance with federal and state securities and other regulations, and address a host of day-to-day operational issues.

Mr. Grenier has represented clients with operations and interests in many of the nation's key industries, including banking and financial services, healthcare, housing, industrial operations, investments, manufacturing, private equity, technology, and venture capital. He has represented publicly traded corporations, privately held enterprises, and family owned businesses in a broad range of multimillion-dollar transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and changes of ownership.

He has advised issuers, underwriters, investors, and other parties in capital-raising initiatives, including debt and equity offerings, and project financing. Mr. Grenier has also advised clients on corporate governance, ethics, and other board-level issues. In addition to his corporate and securities work, Mr. Grenier has helped businesses and state and local governments pursue economic development opportunities in the southeastern United States.

Focused on closing the deal, Mr. Grenier organizes effective teams that deliver sophisticated legal counsel on time and on budget. Acknowledging the quality of his legal skills and client service, leading publications and ratings agencies such as Chambers USA and The Best Lawyers in America© have routinely recognized him through the years as a top corporate and securities lawyer.

Mr. Grenier earned his JD from Vanderbilt University Law School, where he was editor-in-chief of the Vanderbilt Law Review. He earned his BA, with high distinction, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Virginia. He is admitted to practice in Alabama.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP ( www.joneswalker.com ) is among the 120 largest law firms in the United States serving local, regional, national, and international business interests with offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational, public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Helen Bone

504.582.8183 or hbone@joneswalker.com

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP

Related Links

http://www.joneswalker.com

