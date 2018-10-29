John Boehner Predicts Billions to Pour Into Cannabis Industry

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week's unprecedented American Cannabis Summit, hosted by former Speaker of the House John Boehner, revealed new revelations about the size and scope of this burgeoning industry - including how everyday Americans can take advantage of this boom. "No doubt," he says, "Cannabis is now America's most lucrative burgeoning industry."

Boehner is predicting billions of dollars will pour into the industry and Danny Brody - Emblem Corp. and The Green Organic Dutchman- says it could hit a trillion dollars.

NICI hosts the American Cannabis Summit

The summit covers significant information including:

Industry consolidation and how this will benefit select companies

Changes in the tax and accounting codes - these will legitimize cannabis companies and drive financials sky-high

John Boehner predicts legalization is "a done deal." He says, "It's not a matter of 'if,' it's a matter of 'when' the federal government legalizes cannabis!"

The first list of vetted cannabis companies on track for the most success

Surprising facts about Angel Investing and where one stands to make the biggest profits within the next two years

Delve into the myriad applications for cannabis, from food and agribusiness to alcohol and the pharmaceutical industry and like Boehner touts, anyone can get in on the ground floor of the biggest economic phenomenon of our lifetime, before it even really takes off.

