John Bogley Named Vice President of Philanthropy at Interlochen Center for the Arts

INTERLOCHEN, Mich., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traverse City native John Bogley will return to Northern Michigan to serve as Vice President of Philanthropy at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Bogley, who has extensive experience in fundraising and development, will be tasked with meeting ambitious goals in annual giving and endowment growth for the institution.

"As we approach our 100th anniversary, our goal is to make Interlochen accessible to all promising students, regardless of their financial circumstances. We plan to double the scholarship dollars available, strengthen and expand our programs, recruit preeminent faculty and ensure Interlochen continues to provide a truly world-class arts education," said Interlochen Center for the Arts President Trey Devey. "John Bogley has built an incredibly successful career in fundraising, in which he has exceeded challenging goals time and again. I believe his skills, knowledge and determination, coupled with his strong belief in the mission and vision of Interlochen, will be instrumental in successfully propelling Interlochen into our second century."

Most recently, Bogley served as the Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations at Whitman College, where he led the largest comprehensive campaign in institutional history. During that time, Whitman built five new buildings and renovated many others, endowed two dozen faculty positions and completed the comprehensive campaign, exceeding the $150 million fundraising goal by more than 10 percent. He also tripled the institution's annual fund.

Previously, Bogley served as Whitman's Director of Admission and Financial Aid, increasing the applicant pool by 50 percent. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Whitman College, where he graduated magna cum laude.

"Growing up in this area, I was strongly influenced by Interlochen and the terrific music program in the Traverse City Area Public Schools," said John Bogley. "I developed a deep passion for the arts early in life, which informs my values to this day. I am excited to bring my institutional leadership experience and fundraising track record back to Northern Michigan to help ensure Interlochen remains on the forefront of arts education."

Bogley's father, Gil Bogley, retired as the publisher and president of the Traverse City Record-Eagle in 1993, was a three-time chair of the Munson Hospital Board during his tenure on the board from 1993-2002, and has been a Traverse City Rotarian since 1978. His mother, Anne, was the founding director of the Slabtown Neighborhood Association in the 1970s and chair of the East Leland Property Owners Association in the 2000s.

"Recruiting a Traverse City native for this critical role is both symbolically and strategically important," continued Devey. "With his strong local ties and deep appreciation for the area, John is uniquely capable of strengthening Interlochen's community partnerships. Collaborating with local schools and businesses is key toward elevating the Grand Traverse region as a vibrant, culturally rich destination that can attract top talent."

About Interlochen Center for the Arts

The nonprofit Interlochen Center for the Arts is a recipient of the National Medal of Arts and the only organization in the world that brings together: a 2,500-student summer camp program; a 500-student fine arts boarding high school; opportunities for hundreds of adults to engage in fulfilling artistic and creative programs; two 24-hour listener-supported public radio stations (classical music and news); more than 600 arts presentations annually by students, faculty and world-renowned guest artists; a global alumni base spanning nine decades, including leaders in the arts and all other endeavors. For information, visit Interlochen online at www.interlochen.org

