MADISONVILLE, Ky., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John C. Whitfield is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Leading Lawyer of 2018 in the field of Law in recognition of his role as Founding Partner of Whitfield Bryson & Mason LLP.

A civil litigation firm, Whitfield Bryson & Mason LLP has serviced the Madisonville, Kentucky area for decades. Dedicated to offering quality legal service, the firm specializes in providing services in regards to antitrust, automotive defects, civil rights, FCRA, insurance, constructive defects and more. The firm has distinguished themselves and earned a reputation as, "tenacious, savvy fighters who won't back down."

With over thirty years of experience in the field of Law under his belt, John C. Whitfield has established himself as a trusted name in the legal profession. Throughout his career, Whitfield has attained expertise within the areas of complex civil litigation. Serving as Founding Partner at the firm of Whitfield Bryson & Mason, LLP, over the course of his extensive career, Whitfield has represented individuals in all walks of life against negligent workplaces, reckless physicians, predatory businesses and inattentive automobile and truck drivers. Whitfield has attained expertise within the areas of medical negligence, obtaining verdicts and settlements in both state and federal courts.

With his trial experience extending to the defense of individuals in criminal cases, Whitfield has

represented numerous injured parties in the Paducah, Ohio Valley and Western Kentucky areas, and primarily concentrated on complex civil litigation cases. As a testament to his extensive and impressive body of work, Whitfield has brought to settlement or judgment over 30 cases in excess of a million dollars each.

Early in his career, Whitfield attained both his Bachelor of Arts degree with distinction, as well as his Juris Doctor, from Kentucky University, and is a certified civil trial specialist by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Whitfield is an esteemed member of several elite organizations including the American Bar Association, the Kentucky Bar Association, the Tennessee Bar Association, the Madisonville-Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce, the Hopkins County Bar Association and the Missouri Bar Association.

An outstanding speaker, Whitfield is a lecturer of litigation subjects with the Kentucky Justice Association and the American Association for Justice. Additionally, Whitfield was admitted to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Whitfield has been recognized as a Kentucky Super Lawyer, and maintains an AV rating by Martindale-Hubbell®.

For more information, visit www.wbmllp.com.

