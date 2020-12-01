John Carroll University Launches Student-Run Social Enterprise

"With this project, we set out to take experiential education at John Carroll to the next level." - Sr. Katherine Feely Tweet this

The project moved forward last spring after the CSSA used a major donation from a John Carroll alum to purchase the truck. Feely then worked with Doan Winkel, director of the Muldoon Center for Entrepreneurship at John Carroll University, to integrate the effort into JCU's Boler College of Business.

"We didn't come to the students with a plan," Winkel says. "We wanted this to be their project from start to finish, giving them experience with every step of the process needed to bring a business idea to life."

Spring Social Entrepreneurship students conducted market research, interviewing potential corporate clients to better understand the Cleveland lunch market. They also met with social service organization leaders to identify the homeless population's needs and movements. This fall, the students are working to finalize the menu and pricing, create all point-of-sale marketing, and define the guest experience.

"I'm having to visualize how to start a business from scratch – the operations, the marketing, and the financials," says Jack Heller, a social entrepreneurship student at JCU. "Everything about being an entrepreneur is jam-packed into this food truck project."



The students will launch their business through a series of events in Spring 2021, then use sales data, marketing analytics and customer feedback to further refine their menu and operations. Winkel and Feely anticipate expanding the initiative over time into a self-sustaining, student-run venture, providing a long-term platform for students to innovate, and opportunities to leverage and strengthen CSSA's relationships with non-profit organizations across Northeast Ohio.

"We are currently exploring ways that this initiative can help other community partners advance their own efforts to serve the city of Cleveland, while extending the boundaries of the classroom in new and more dynamic ways," says Feely.

For more information on the food truck project, contact Sr. Katherine Feely, Ed.D. at [email protected].

ABOUT THE CSSA:

The Center for Service and Social Action (CSSA) at John Carroll University provides a wide array of high-impact experiential learning opportunities that connect the campus to the community through service-learning, community-engaged research, and civic engagement. Our partnerships in the community provide real-world learning for students that are significant, eye-opening, and transformative. CSSA is advancing JCU's mission to develop the intellect, character, leadership, and service potential of its students so that they will become the thought leaders, change agents, community builders, and ethical thinkers needed in the 21st century.

ABOUT JOHN CARROLL UNIVERSITY:

John Carroll University is located in University Heights, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. Its mission inspires individuals to excel in learning, leadership, and service in the region and around the world. One of 27 Jesuit colleges and universities in the United States, John Carroll University is recognized nationally for an exceptional four-year graduation rate, teaching excellence, and a commitment to living a faith that does justice.

SOURCE John Carroll University