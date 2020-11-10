John Collins Joins Senior Leadership Team as Chief Financial Officer at Hilco Redevelopment Partners

In this role, Mr. Collins will be responsible for the financial aspects of the company, including all tactical matters as they relate to capital structures, financial reporting, budgeting, risk management, cash management, information technology, tax planning and investor relations. He will work closely with the executive team to optimize the financial performance of the company, drawing upon his 27 years of experience at several well-recognized and large organizations in the commercial real estate industry.

Roberto Perez – CEO Hilco Redevelopment Partners said, "As our organization continues to grow, so does our need for management leaders like John who bring a level financial acumen and tenure to our rapidly expanding real estate development company." Mr. Perez continued, "John is a respected, forward-thinking financial expert with a long history of playing key roles in financial oversight and business growth. We are thrilled to add John's combination of seasoned experience and strong cultural fit to our organization."

Mr. Collins joins the organization having most recently held the role of Chief Financial Officer for Link Industrial Properties where he oversaw the financial, treasury, information technology, risk management, tax, and reporting functions for a portfolio of over 190 million square feet. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer for the U.S. operations of Global Logistic Properties and its predecessor company IndCor Properties, where he oversaw the financial operations of over $15 billion in assets under management. He also held roles of increasing responsibility in finance for Pearlmark Real Estate Partners, Ernst & Young, and Grant Thornton.

"I am excited to serve as the CFO of Hilco Redevelopment Partners," said Mr. Collins. "I am confident that with the HRP vision for finding, developing and investing in the long-term transformation of obsolete industrial properties, we will continue to grow and expand the practice. I have been impressed by HRP's commitment to smart strategic planning and execution, and their historical pattern of success will serve as a great springboard for continued growth."

Mr. Collins has a CPA and earned a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): HRP ( www.hilcoredev.com ) provides a single integrated solution to maximize the value of industrial sites by leveraging the unique capabilities of Hilco Global to efficiently redevelop complex assets by considering and addressing the needs of all stakeholders. As an industry leader in redeveloping large industrial projects, HRP is a trusted partner and principal investor that creates exceptional value by developing and managing state-of-the-art warehouses, fulfillment centers, and industrial facilities located near major transportation hubs, ports, and strategic infrastructure assets to create supply chain efficiencies for end users. HRP's facilities are developed to meet our customer's needs by locating in markets with strong labor pools near major population centers.

