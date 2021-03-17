John Cox Named Chief Growth Officer at SprintRay

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SprintRay is thrilled to announce the promotion of John Cox from Vice President of Sales & Marketing to Chief Growth Officer.

In his new role as Chief Growth Officer, John will collaborate with the executive team at SprintRay to design and execute the company's growth strategy and partnerships along with M&A activity. He will oversee the re-thinking of the traditional sales/marketing tactics, creating an environment that fosters SprintRay's ambitions of non-linear growth within the space of dental 3D printing.

"To continue our rapid growth trajectory, we must think beyond the traditional sales/marketing paradigm; we have to deploy multi-dimensional strategies, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and of course: acquire deep knowledge of our customers' needs. We are delighted to have John as a thought leadership partner to guide and enable SprintRay to accomplish our goals," Amir Mansouri, SprintRay CEO and Co-founder said of the announcement.

John will also continue to own the company's growth strategy and brand equity through sales and marketing functions, driving revenue and demand while optimizing client acquisition, retention, and loyalty through organic growth engines.

"I am very excited to lead commercial growth for SprintRay and to help the company navigate through this rapid expansion. Our team is laser-focused and ready to leverage our technology, materials science, and cloud-based digital design services to deliver a 'frictionless workflow' to every dental practice," John said, "with the ultimate goal of providing predictable, high-quality patient outcomes while compressing both time and cost."

His 30-year career in dental technology, including nearly a decade as Vice President of Technology Sales at Henry Schein, means he is uniquely suited to help SprintRay achieve explosive market growth over the coming months and years.

