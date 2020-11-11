John Cullen launches British Design House at Design Week 2020

The British Design House was officially opened at the ongoing Downtown Design 2020. The opening was presided by Mr. Simon Penney, Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The British Design House is currently leading the British presence at the Downtown Design 2020, which runs from November 9-14.

Speaking on the launch, Peter Rowledge, Regional Director for John Cullen Lighting, said: "The British Design House is a celebration of Great British Design. It is a collaboration of Britain's leading designers, that have been carefully curated to give connoisseurs of luxury a taste of the innovative and quality products that have been designed, and hand crafted by these creative icons from Britain."

The British Design House or BDH will have its first permanent home in Dubai and will look to expand in other countries, aiming to grow into a global brand showcasing the best British design capabilities to the world.

"The British Design House is not just a 'show home;' it is created to give you an experience that a picture cannot," says Rowledge. "It gives you a true experience of what the amalgamation of these creative forms feels like. From the unique fabrics and marbles that are sourced from all over the world, the finesse in the finishes and the shaping and bending of the metals. The discreet lighting that creates the most perfect ambience. It is the best of British craftsmanship brought to you right here in the Middle East."

Visitors to the BDH studio can expect to experience fully designed room sets that help luxury homeowners, architects, interior designers and project managers imagine the featured pieces and lighting design for their home or project. Amongst many stunning pieces visitors can expect to see are discreet and innovative interior and landscape lights by John Cullen, stunning dining table sets by Tom Faulkner, a living room scene by Julian Chichester, exclusive wall coverings by dkt Artworks, hand crafted sculpture, water features and sundials by David Harber, one of a kind lamps and chandeliers by Porta Romana and uniquely modern pendants by Tala, among others.

The BDH is located 125 Al Manara Road near Madinat Jumeirah.

For more information, please visit www.johncullenlighting.com/british-design-house.

For more images, please log into www.johncullenlighting.com.

About John Cullen Lighting:

John Cullen is a luxury lighting design studio that specializes in transforming spaces through understated sophistication in lighting, enhancing the enjoyment of spaces through light. Founded in 1981, John Cullen Lighting is led by Sally Storey, who is globally renowned as one of the most influential lighting designers in the world.

The company's first showroom opened in Smith Street, London designed by Sally Storey and the brand was immediately recognised for its unique approach and philosophy. Since John Cullen passed away, Sally Storey has been driving the brand's innovation as Creative Director, with a deep belief to inspire through the power of light. Over the past four decades, John Cullen Lighting has grown from its Chelsea roots to be a global team, with studios in London, Dubai, Paris and Mumbai, working on projects across the world.

Discreet luxury lighting is at the heart of what John Cullen does. Beauty, form and function all come into play to create the highest quality luminaires, capable of the most exceptional effects. The brand's DNA is built around creating a truly bespoke experience - from concept to fitting to completion.

For more information, visit www.johncullenlighting.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332285/British_House_Downtown_Design_2020.jpg

SOURCE John Cullen Lighting

Related Links

https://www.johncullenlighting.com

