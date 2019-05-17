John D. Darer is recognized by Continental Who's Who

STAMFORD, Conn., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John D. Darer is recognized as a Pinnacle Top Settlement Expert as the President and Founder of 4structures.com, LLC.

A solution focused company, 4structures.com, LLC offers services in settlement planning and lawsuit settlement transition management, mediation/negotiation support, structured settlement annuity placement and diversification strategy, implementation and/or coordination of alternative periodic payment, and more.

With over 35 years of experience in his field, Mr. Darer specializes in Settlement Planning and Financial Transitions. Mr. Darer is one of the only two settlement advisors who hold the designation of Certified Financial Transitionist® from the Financial Transitionist Institute, a division of the Sudden Money Institute. Multifaceted and driven, Mr. Darer is also the founder of Groove Financial Advisors, LLC, a financial advisory firm established in 2018, which partners with other advisors and money managers as part of a comprehensive approach.

Mr. Darer received his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the Syracuse University School of Management.

A testament to his capabilities, Mr. Darer is listed as an A.M. Best Client Recommended Structured Settlement Expert for 2019. Mr. Darer holds the following designations and certifications, Certified Financial Transitionist (CeFT®), Registered Settlement Planner (RSP), Certified Structured Settlement Consultant (CSSC), Master Structured Settlement Consultant (MSSC), Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), Certification for Long Term Care (CLTC), Mr. Darer holds active insurance licenses in 39 states and a life settlement

For over 14 years, Mr. Darer has done considerable pro bono work as the structured settlement industry watchdog with this mission:

1. To clear the path for legitimate structure settlement information via critical commentary/education.

2. To raise an maintain awareness of bad business practices. Critical topics need to be addressed; The good, the bad and the ugly.

3. To give structured settlement consumers a voice in the absence of a regulator; Legitimate stories need to be heard.

Mr. Darer works towards educating the public as well as those in the legal community, law enforcement and legislators about bad business practices in the structured settlement secondary market while advocating on behalf of structured settlement annuitants through his investigation, writing, social media and where warranted, referring to lawyers or assisting law enforcement.

For more information, please visit www.4structures.com.

