John D. Porcari Joins STV Board Of Directors

"I have known John for many years as a client and a colleague, and I believe he will be a great board member for STV. He joins our board at the perfect time, as the national emphasis on infrastructure regains momentum," said Greg Kelly, P.E., STV's president and chief executive officer. "I'm excited to work with John, along with the rest of the board, to help us realize STV's full potential."

"We are fortunate to have someone of John's character joining our board," said Dominick M. Servedio, P.E., STV chairman. "I, too, am excited to have John on our team and am looking forward to working closely with him as we chart STV's future."

"I am thrilled to be joining STV's board," said John Porcari. "STV has a long-standing track record of working on transformative public works programs that is well-positioned to implement America's renewed commitment to infrastructure."

Porcari is president of Axilion Smart Mobility USA, which delivers AI-based transit and traffic solutions that reduce emissions and congestion and improve safety.

Porcari served as founding Executive Director of the Gateway Project Development Corporation, a joint venture of Amtrak, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and NJ TRANSIT, dedicated to the construction of the first new passenger rail tunnel into New York City in 110 years. He simultaneously led the Advisory Services group at a global engineering firm, building a vertical of over 500 financial, environmental, public administration, and planning professionals. He also served as principal-in-charge for the Moynihan Train Hall project at Pennsylvania Station, which opened December 30, 2020. As a board member of Vantage Airport Group, Porcari is a key member of the public-private partnership that is delivering a new world-class LaGuardia Airport terminal.

Porcari served as deputy secretary of the United States Department of Transportation (2009-2014) for the Obama-Biden administration. In this role, he led the department's highly successful implementation of the $48 billion transportation component of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, TIGER grants, and loan and credit programs. As a member of the President's Management Council, Porcari was part of the core team developing policies, procedures, and budgetary priorities for the Executive Branch. Porcari has worked directly with mayors and governors across the country to accelerate local community-serving infrastructure projects.

His prior public sector leadership positions include twice serving as Secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation (1999-2003 and 2006-2009), America's only state-level DOT that incorporates statewide transit, highway, port, aviation, bridge and tunnel authority, and motor vehicle licensing functions.

Porcari has also served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the University of Maryland and in economic development and environmental planning positions at the local and state levels.

He received a B.A. in political science from the University of Dayton and his master's degree in public administration from the Nelson A. Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy at the State University of New York at Albany. He has served on the board of directors of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, the American Public Transportation Association, the World Trade Center Institute, and the National Aquarium in Baltimore.

He and his wife reside in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Porcari joins another industry leader new to the STV board, Jane Chmielinski, who became a board member in April 2020.

