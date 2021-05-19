John D. Richmond, MD, FACP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DALTON, Ga., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John D. Richmond, MD, FACP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor for his outstanding achievements in the medical field.

Dr. John D. Richmond

Dr. John D. Richmond is a now semi-retired, board-certified Nephrologist & Internal medicine physician and Fellow in the American College of Physicians. He lives in Dalton, GA, where he was/is Dalton's 1st full-time Nephrologist. He was the founding physician and President & CEO of Nephrology & Hypertension Specialists, PC, a single-specialty physician group founded in 1984 until he retired from full-time practice in 2014. Despite his retirement and the retirement of another senior physician, the thriving practice operates with four nephrologists and three nurse practitioners. Dr. Richmond supervises three dialysis facilities in Northwest Georgia.

Before re-locating to Dalton, he practiced nephrology for nearly two years (1982-1984) in his hometown of Beckley, WV, as its first full-time Nephrologist. He was at that time an associate physician with the Charleston Renal Group and Dr. Mary Lou Lewis, the state's first Nephrologist. He is now working part-time as a general internist at an urgent care and family practice center in Dalton while traveling as much as he and his wife Agnes can afford.

Dr. Richmond completed his bachelor's degree at WVU in 1970, before earning his MD degree at WVU in 1974. While on the Morgantown campus, he served in the student legislature for three years, was President of his Delta Tau Delta Fraternity pledge class, then chapter vice-president, before then being elected President of the Student Body 1969-70. He was also elected to Mountain, WVU's highest student honorary, as a junior student.

Following medical school, he completed his internal medicine internship at Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center in Denver, CO, in June 1975. He then went on active duty in the Navy Medical Corps from July 1975 to June 1978. While on active duty, he served as a Flight Surgeon/Aerospace Medicine Specialist. He continued in the Navy Reserves until 1980, while further pursuing medical training at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville to complete his Internal Medicine residency and his Nephrology fellowship by 1982.

He is married to Agnes, a part-time marketing specialist working from home, so she can travel with her husband. John is the father of 2 adult sons, Andrew, 35, now married and working as a CPA in Atlanta, and John M, "Mac," 31, engaged with wedding plans in October 2021. Both are graduates of Clemson University. He is step-father to Mason, 21, working in Savannah with plans to attend culinary school, and Liz, 24, a senior student at Savannah College of Art & Design on the Savannah campus, with graduation plans in December.

On a personal note, Dr. Richmond enjoys traveling and model trains in his spare time. Dr. Richmond dedicates this honorable recognition to his grandfather, Dr. Beular B. Richmond; his father, Dr. William Fred Richmond; and past mentors, Dr. Mary Lou Lewis of Charleston, WV, and Dr. W. Kline Bolton of Charlottesville, VA.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634,[email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

