John Distasio Joins The Florida Law Group

Prior to joining the firm, John served the people of the State of Florida as an Assistant State Attorney for the 13 th Judicial Circuit. He worked alongside some of Florida's most respected prosecutors, trying over one hundred jury and non-jury trials. He handled a caseload in excess of two hundred cases, ranging from DUI to Attempted Murder. During his time as a prosecutor, John earned his Master of Law (LL.M.) in Advocacy from Stetson University College of Law, the number one trial advocacy school in the country.

John received his Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from Florida State University, where he graduated cum laude. He later attended Florida International University, receiving his Juris Doctor degree. While in law school, John was a member of the Trial Team and was awarded the Book Award in Florida Law and Procedure.

He has completed internships on both the state and federal level. Most notably, John had the privilege of interning at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey in the Honorable Judge Mark Faulk's chambers. John's previous experiences in the Civil Division at the U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Florida and Office of the State Attorney, 11th Judicial Circuit are some other experiences that have shaped the lawyer he is today.

