John Evans Joins Six Rock Properties as Chief Project Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Rock Properties, a vertically integrated real estate investment company that acquires, owns, and operates manufactured home communities, today announced that John Evans has joined the team as Chief Project Officer. The announcement was made by Christopher Ebert, Owner and Founder of Six Rock Properties.

"John will oversee all value-add projects in our new communities and help build out our acquisition pipeline as we expand outside of our home state of North Carolina. His experience owning, operating and upgrading manufactured home communities makes John a great fit for the team," said Ebert.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Six Rock Properties, is a family-owned company that acquires, owns, and operates manufactured home communities. The Company focuses on acquiring and operating stabilized and value-add manufactured home communities in high growth markets.

Six Rock Properties is actively seeking to expand its portfolio of manufactured housing communities in the Southeast. Owners of manufactured home communities interested in selling to an experienced owner and operator that cares about providing safe, affordable housing for individuals should contact Christopher Ebert at (844) 749-7625.

