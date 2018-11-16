LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John F. Alksne, M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Pinnacle Professional of The Year in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Professor of Surgery at the Department of Neurological Surgery at UCSD School of Medicine.

Established since 1968, the UCSD School of Medicine is one of the top tier medical schools in the nation. Dedicated to providing their students with the finest education possible utilizing the latest innovations in medical technology, UCSD offers a wide range of services to their students to contribute to enhancing their educational experience.

With over fifty five years of experience in the field of medicine under his belt, Dr. John F. Alksne is revered for his outstanding contributions to the medical profession. Dr. Alksne joined UC San Diego in 1971 as a Professor of Neurological Surgery and served as Chief of Neurological Surgery until 1995. Thereafter, Dr. Alksne was appointed Dean of the School of Medicine in 1992, Vice Chancellor for health sciences in 1994, and continued in both positions until 1999. Dr. Alksne was Chief of Neurosurgery at Harbor General Hospital at UCLA from 1964-67 and professor and chair of neurological surgery at the Medical College of Virginia from 1967-71.

A Board Certified Neurosurgeon, early in his career, Dr. Alksne completed his residency training at the University of Washington in Seattle, where he also earned his medical degree.



To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Alksne is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the Latin American Federation of Neurosurgeons, the World Society of Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery, the Association of American Medical Colleges, and the Association of Academic Health Centers.



In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Alksne established the Epilepsy Surgery Program at UC San Diego Health and in 1992, was the designated honoree with a special commendation by the Epilepsy Society of San Diego County.

Married with four children, Dr. Alksne dedicates this recognition to his children.

