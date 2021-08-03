John Farda joins OANDA as Managing Director, North America

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics, OANDA is pleased to announce John Farda's appointment as Managing Director of North America. Based in New York, he will be charged with spearheading the firm's growth agenda in the US and Canada.

Having previously worked at the CME Group and E*TRADE, Farda has a wealth of experience driving transformation and growth in the financial markets. He joins OANDA from Fidelity Investments, where he held several positions, most recently acting as Head of Product for the SimpliFid Digital Solutions division.

David Hodge, Chief Revenue Officer with OANDA, said, "We're delighted to welcome John to the OANDA team. His extensive experience in the electronic trading sector will enable the firm to further transform our operation in North America, driving company growth and strengthening our reputation in the region."

"Backed by our institutional-grade multi-asset platform and legacy of technological innovation, I'm confident we will continue to build the business in North America, introducing OANDA's world-class brand to new audiences throughout the region in the coming years." Farda commented.

Farda's appointment is the third high-profile appointment made by OANDA in recent months. The firm recently appointed Philip Holemans as Chief Financial Officer, having named Marcin Niewiadomski as the Head of Europe following its March acquisition of TMS Brokers in Poland.

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the group provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in eight of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

