John Fieldly Appointed to Board of Directors of Glucose Health, Inc.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) is pleased to announce that Mr. John Fieldly has accepted an invitation to join the company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Fieldly is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH). Under his leadership, the CELSIUS® brand of functional beverages has enjoyed outstanding growth, along with highly coveted beverage industry recognition.

On May 12, Celsius Holdings, Inc. delivered $28.2 million in revenue for Q1 2020; the best first quarter revenue performance in Company history, up 95% vs. Q1 2019. CELSIUS® branded products have been the recipients of 22 industry awards, both in the U.S. and globally, including the 2017 Beverage Industry Innovation of the Year Award.

As the newest member of the Glucose Health, Inc. Board of Directors, Mr. Fieldly commented that, "when I was appointed CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc. three years ago, I felt that few brands had the growth potential of CELSIUS® and that we were charting a new course for the health and fitness beverage category. GLUCODOWN® has many of the same growth characteristics as CELSIUS® and I am excited to once again, be a part of another small dynamic company with big plans and ambitions."

Mr. Fieldly added, "GLUCODOWN® is the first iced tea mix infused with healthy soluble fiber, along with essential vitamins and minerals, and offers millions of Americans, particularly those whom are pre-diabetic or diabetic, with a delicious and nutritious beverage choice. Today's consumer is transitioning to beverages that help promote a healthier lifestyle. The stage is set for GLUCODOWN® to become a category disrupter, much like CELSIUS® when it was first introduced."

Mr. Fieldly joins Gerry David, who preceded Mr. Fieldly as CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc. and Hal Kravitz, the former President of the Glaceau business unit at The Coca Cola Company and a current Director of Celsius Holdings, Inc. and Company CEO Murray Fleming, in comprising the Board of Directors of Glucose Health, Inc.

Gerry David commented, "John Fieldly and I both experienced the challenges and ultimate success in bringing CELSIUS® to its position today as a leading functional health and fitness beverage brand. I am excited to work with John and bring this collective experience to accelerate the growth of GLUCODOWN® into a world-class brand."

Hal Kravitz, commented, "John Fieldly is a great leader and choice to bring additional experience and corporate depth to our Glucose Health, Inc. Board of Directors. I look forward to collaborating with John to achieve the unique potential of GLUCODOWN® which addresses the clear and growing consumer need for functional diabetic beverage options."

Murray Fleming, Glucose Health, Inc. CEO, stated, "the success of GLUCODOWN® is premised upon offering outstanding nutritional efficacy and great taste. John Fieldly and his team at Celsius Holdings, Inc. demonstrate the heights of achievement this winning combination can attain. I am delighted to welcome John to the Board of Directors of Glucose Health, Inc."

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

GLUCODOWN® is the premier functional beverage in the diabetic/adult nutrition consumer category, which encompasses the more than 100 million Americans estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.1 GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Tea Mix includes a unique form of soluble fiber which, nearly 20 years of clinical data2 indicate, is associated with slowing the absorption of dietary sugars, as well as, improved digestive health. GLUCODOWN® is manufactured in the USA and is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol (OTC: GLUC).

1National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.

2For citations see www.glucodown.com/clinical-data

SOURCE Glucose Health, Inc.