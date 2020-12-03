John Fluevog Shoes Chooses Teamwork Commerce for POS

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Officially signing on to partner with Teamwork Commerce, John Fluevog Shoes has taken the steps to provide a full omnichannel experience for their clients worldwide. John Fluevog Shoes has been providing unique soles for unique souls since 1970 and is recognized around the world for its wide range of classic, off-beat, as well as avant-garde footwear. John Fluevog has 25 locations spread across Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and the USA.

Omnichannel Done the Teamwork Way

With the implementation of Teamwork Commerce, as well as Big Commerce as their new ecommerce platform, John Fluevog Shoes will now have a full omnichannel platform that seamlessly supports the entire customer journey. Teamwork's mPOS will provide John Fluevog associates complete visibility into customers, inventory and orders opening up new service experiences for their customers in-store and online. This includes endless aisle where associates can now access and sell inventory from any store location while supporting the mobile customer journey with buy online, pick-up instore and buy online, return in-store. Fluevog was looking for a cloud-based back office system that had Inventory Management and OMS natively integrated. They explored over 20 retail systems from POS, ERP's and OMS and realized Teamwork's system was very intuitive and had all the retail modules needed to simplify and automate their global retail operations.