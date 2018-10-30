John Frazier, COO of Synoptek, Nominated to Join Technology Services Provider Advisory Board

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John Frazier, Chief Operating Officer of Synoptek, a globally recognized managed IT services and cloud services provider, was nominated and has officially joined the Advisory Board of Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA), the leading association for today's technology services organization. John now represents Managed Services on the Advisory Board of Technology Services Providers.

John carries over 27 years of experience in managed services, IT operations, security, and forensics between his positions held at Deloitte, JDA Software Group, Inc., Texas Instruments, and the United States Air Force. A few of his past accomplishments consist of building and delivering client differentiation, transforming software delivery of companies from on-premise into cloud-based, serving as a supervisory agent focused on cybercrime, and conducting world-class customer service to lead and influence his global teams. As COO of Synoptek, John is responsible for delivering the vast technology services to its large portfolio of diversified clients, which include supporting large customer sales, enhancing routine operations and evolving operational process, architecture and tools.

The Technology Services Industry Association is a research and advisory firm that aims to help technology companies grow strategically through leveraged services. The firm's profitable growth-based consulting is rooted in its data-driven insight and its community of over 35,000 technology service leaders.

Jeff Connolly, co-chair of the Technology Services Provider Advisory Board and Senior Director of TSIA's Managed Services practice, says, "John brings decades of senior-level technology services expertise to the table and we are excited to have him join our board."

As part of the TSIA Advisory Board, John is responsible for:

Counseling TSIA Research Executives by providing feedback and guidance on studies and services, conference content and speakers, and all other programs

Enhancing TSIA research initiatives and programs by participating in benchmarking procedures and serving on judging panels for industry awards and certifications

Acting as a community leader by advocating technology best practices

Synoptek, a global systems integrator and full-service IT consulting and management firm, is rapidly expanding in the managed service provider space. Its recent acquisition of Indusa broadens the firm's AI, BI and professional services reach to complete the comprehensive services approach and guide its clients' navigation of digital transformation and challenges from the world's most competitive and disruptive technologies and services.

"Being asked by the TSIA to serve on the Advisory Board was a valuable opportunity for me to both incorporate the strong thought leadership we believe in here at Synoptek and help shape industry thinking, direction, and movement," John Frazier adds. "My new role with TSIA will also provide me with the advantage of leveraging its research-based insight to improve the strategic, operational and financial performance of Synoptek."

About Synoptek



Synoptek provides information technology management services, consulting and IT leadership to organizations worldwide. The firm manages and operates IT infrastructure with 24/7 operations, automated toolsets, and highly skilled technologists. Synoptek has been repeatedly recognized as one of the Top 100 Cloud Services Providers by Talkin' Cloud and one of the Top Managed Services Providers by MSPMentor, among other honors from Inc. Magazine, Deloitte and more. For more information, contact Synoptek.

Media Contact



Tiffany Yang, Marketing: tyang@synoptek.com

SOURCE Synoptek

Related Links

https://www.synoptek.com

