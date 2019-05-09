John Galt and Mars Set to Present at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference in Phoenix

DALLAS, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting on May 13 and concluding May 16, the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference will be one of the most anticipated supply chain gatherings this year. John Galt Solutions is gearing up to excite and educate the attendees with multiple speaking sessions. Being dubbed The Most Important Gathering of Supply Chain Leaders, the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference is taking place in Phoenix, Arizona.

On day two, May 14 (at 11:30 a.m.), of the conference, John Galt will speak to the topic of Agile Project Management – Taking on the World. Speaking to the introduction of new supply chain technology can pose many challenges, especially on a global scale, but John Galt will use their own customer's successes to bring validity to their talk. After a recent, successful implementation of Atlas Planning in Mars-Wrigley's Middle Eastern markets, John Galt is poised to discuss how expanding the roll-out on a global scale can add a whole other layer of complexity to the mix. They will also be answering questions like "How do you deliver a successful roll-out that is adopted (and embraced!) by every unique market involved?" and even "How do you ensure desired results and fast ROI?"

Solutions Sr. Manager at Mars John Wisiniewski will also be hosting a round table of particular value. The insights provided by John during this round table, also on the second day (May 14 at 3 p.m.), will prove to be second to none for those who attend.

The theme of the conference, A New Era: Converging the Physical and Digital Supply Chains, is geared towards showing the leaders in supply chain how they can deliver long-term, commercial success in today's ever-changing world. This is particularly prominent with John Galt customers as their offerings bring adaptability and sustainable success to their users.

After the success seen in the implementation of John Galt's Atlas Planning and Mars-Wrigley, the pair are planning implementation across Asia and Africa. Having spent this time working with Mars, John Galt will build on the successes in the Middle East by applying the agile implementation approach to quickly launch Atlas in each new market.

To learn more about this project, join Mars-Wrigley SFC Program Sr. Manager John Wisiniewski and John Galt in Phoenix.

