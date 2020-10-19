John Galt Solutions Helps Business Leaders Build Supply Chain Resilience at the Transform 2020 Conference

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Galt Solutions, automating supply chain planning to empower business leaders to make better decisions faster, invites you to attend the Transform 2020 virtual conference and participate in three inspiring sessions, slated for October 20-22.

"Surviving and thriving in a post-COVID world will require radically transformed supply chains that harness the power of digital supply chain planning platforms," said Anne Omrod, President and CEO of John Galt Solutions. "Our team of experts will share proven techniques and technology to help attendees take action to make their supply chains more agile and resilient."

John Galt's Product Strategy Leader Alex Pradhan kicks off the first day with an interactive roundtable, "Top Pitfalls to Overcome During Your Supply Chain Planning Transformation." Pradhan will facilitate the interactive discussion where supply chain leaders exchange thoughts, lessons learned and best practices to cost-effectively drive more successful transformation initiatives.

Pradhan will also deliver a keynote presentation on Wednesday, October 21. In her keynote presentation, "A New Direction: Resilience and Bouncing Back Stronger After COVID-19," Pradhan will share how leading global companies are harnessing AI-powered digital supply chain platforms to make faster and better decisions with fewer resources and greater confidence.

Also, on Wednesday, October 21, Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Customer Success at John Galt Solutions, will host the interactive workshop, "The Volatile New Normal: Improving Demand Forecasts." Hoffman will examine how demand shocks, changes in consumer habits, and volatile disruptions challenge global companies to boost service and lower costs. Hoffman's workshop will empower supply chain leaders with proven tips and techniques to harness AI and machine learning for more accurate forecasts and more comprehensive demand plans.

John Galt Solutions encourages supply chain leaders to register for this important event. The Transform 2020 virtual event will bring together the world's leading supply chain practitioners. The broadcast will give leaders access to critical knowledge, people, and technologies to transform their supply chains. Register at https://events.futureinsights.org/transform/reg_type

