John Galt to Help Customers Innovate, Disrupt and Scale the Digital Supply Chain at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John Galt, a leading supply chain software company, is sponsoring and exhibiting at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit in London. The world's leading supply chain professionals will gather to discuss best practices for supply chain efficiency and how to survive and thrive in an increasingly volatile business environment.

John Galt Solutions will exhibit the latest supply chain technology at the Gartner Supply Chain Conference in London on Sept. 23-25. The company will showcase the latest advancements in supply chain software and planning solutions. The company encourages anyone interested in learning more to meet us at the booth on the exhibitor floor or send a meeting request to set up a dedicated time to talk.

"Supply chain management as we know it is rapidly changing. What was considered best practices yesterday is old news today. While the big players in the industry brace themselves for this changing environment, it offers a unique opportunity for mid-market companies to take the driver seat and lead their industry. We see this again and again as our customers embrace the opportunity to steal market share, drive growth and increase profitability."

Anne Omrod, President & CEO

John Galt will be exhibiting at the show in Booth P5 offering demos of the latest supply chain design offerings and technology.

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, John Galt will present the latest supply chain trends at an invitation-only VIP lunch session under the title "Prepare your organization for the changing dynamics of supply chain operations." In this session, we will discuss Gartner's prediction that in 5 years, 30 percent of companies will pursue a flatter supply chain planning organization where the roles of a traditional planner and supply chain manager are combined. We will explore how to stay competitive if this holds true, by implementing a supply chain planning solution that provides accurate advanced analytics, giving managers the insights to make well-informed strategic decisions and revenue generating activities without the support of data-crunching analysts.

If you would like to join the discussion please contact us prior to the event as this is an invitation-only event.

