John Hakel of Rebuild SoCal Partnership Appointed to Mobility 21 Board of Directors

Other members of the Mobility 21 Board of Directors will include Kome Ajise of Southern California Association of Governments, Gary Cushing of Camarillo Chamber of Commerce, Lucy Dunn of Orange County Business Council, Steve Finnegan of Automobile Club of Southern California, Paul Granillo of Inland Empire Economic Partnership, Darrell E. Johnson of Orange County Transportation Authority, Darren Kettle of Ventura County Transportation Commission, Anne Mayer of Riverside County Transportation Commission, Maria Salinas of Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, Philip A. Washington of Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Stephanie Wiggins of Metrolink, and Raymond Wolfe of San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.

"It is with great pleasure that I will gladly accept this appointment," said Rebuild SoCal Partnership Executive Director, John Hakel. "RSCP has enjoyed a great working relationship with Mobility 21 for many years and we see this a natural next step."

"Mobility 21 is incredibly honored to have someone of John's caliber on our Board," said Mobility 21 Executive Director, Jenny Larios. "His appointment is a testament to the value we see in our partnership with Rebuild SoCal Partnership under John's leadership."

ABOUT MOBILITY 21 - Mobility 21 is a coalition that brings together public, business, and community stakeholders to pursue regional solutions to the transportation challenges facing Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura counties.

ABOUT REBUILD SOCAL PARTNERSHIP – The Rebuild SoCal Partnership, (RSCP) is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in all 12 Southern California counties. Based in Anaheim, California – RSCP is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public on the continued need for essential infrastructure funding including airports, bridges, ports, rail, roads, and water.

Rebuild SoCal Partnership has recently launched the Rebuild SoCal Zone Podcast which is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other platforms where podcasts are available.

To learn more about the Rebuild SoCal Partnership please visit www.RebuildSoCal.org.

