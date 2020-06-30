John Hambley Joins U.S. Odgers Berndtson as Principal in the Aerospace, Defense & National Security practice

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson is pleased to announce that John Hambley has joined the firm as a Principal in the firm's Aerospace, Defense & National Security sector.

John has more than 10 years of experience in executive search and consulting roles. He was previously with Korn Ferry as a Principal in Its Aerospace & Defense Practice as well as a Principal with RSR Partners in their Industrial and Innovation Practice.

Steve Potter, U.S. CEO of Odgers Berndtson, commented, "John is a great addition to the Odgers Berndtson team as we continue to grow our U.S. executive search and leadership services, as well as continue to help the Odgers Berndtson global practices expand. He has a distinctive international background and we're delighted he has joined us."

Before beginning his executive search career, John was with Booz Allen for four years as a consultant supporting numerous national security projects. He served as a security cooperation analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense, conducting comprehensive in-country assessments of partner nations' security forces in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Cambodia. John also supported the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) at the U.S. Department of Treasury. During this time, he became an expert in international sanctions and counter illicit-finance in the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe. John began his career as Captain, Ground Intelligence Officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. He earned his bachelor's degree from Bard College and his master's degree in Middle Eastern Studies from Harvard University.

"We're thrilled to have John join our Aerospace, Defense & National Security Practice," said Jon Barney, Head of the U.S. Aerospace, Defense & National Security Practice. "John"s background in both recruiting senior executives for global Aerospace & Defense organizations, and his extensive experience in international security and intelligence issues adds a new depth to our entire practice throughout the world."

"I'm delighted to be joining Odgers Berndtson during this exciting period of growth for the firm in general and its global Aerospace, Defense & National Security practices specifically," commented John Hambley. "I look forward to continuing to work with my former colleague, Jon Barney, as he leads the U.S. Aerospace, Defense & National Security practice helping the practice further extend its global footprint."

About Odgers Berndtson

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

CONTACT

Odgers Berndtson

Anne Board, 646-612-7208

[email protected]

SOURCE Odgers Berndtson

Related Links

http://www.odgersberndtson.com

