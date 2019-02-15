John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Portfolio Management Update

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Hancock Advisers, LLC today announced an update to the portfolio management team for the John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE: HEQ). The Fund is advised by John Hancock Advisers, LLC and sub-advised by Wellington Management Company LLP (Wellington).

Effective today, Roberto Isch, CFA, joins Gregg Thomas, CFA, as a portfolio manager on the Fund. Mr. Isch joined Wellington in 2012, has more than 10 years of experience in the investment management industry, received a B.A. in Political Science from College of the Holy Cross, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

SOURCE John Hancock Investments