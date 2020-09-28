John Hancock Investment Management celebrates five-year anniversary of its original ETF suite

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, announced that its inaugural suite of John Hancock ETFs was launched five years ago today. The firm's ETF offering, subadvised by Dimensional Fund Advisors, has since expanded to 15 funds that include U.S. and international equity portfolios and a range of sector-specific products. The original suite of ETFs, celebrating five-year track records, includes the following six funds:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (JHMT)

John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (JHMH)

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (JHMF)

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (JHMC)

"With more than $4 billion in assets under management, we are grateful to the financial professionals and their clients who have embraced the John Hancock ETF suite and are utilizing the funds in portfolios," said Andrew Arnott, CEO, John Hancock Investment Management and Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Manulife Investment Management, United States and Europe. "We remain committed to providing value in a robust multimanager offering to our clients and to innovating our product structure in response to clients' needs."

"We are excited to have reached this milestone for our original suite of multifactor ETFs," said Steve Deroian, Head of Asset Allocation Models and ETF Product, John Hancock Investment Management. "From the launch of these ETFs, through the recent market events and the impact of COVID -19, investors have reason to think about the multifactor offering as a way to enhance or complement core equity portfolios. Our approach offers a diversified set of strategies that may help avoid concentrations in large-cap and growth stocks and help solve for portfolio-construction challenges that exist today."

To find more information about John Hancock Investment Management, and to compare these funds with others in their categories, please visit: https://www.jhinvestments.com/login

Clients should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. To request a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other important information, call us at 800-225-6020, or visit us at jhinvestments.com.

Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal.

John Hancock ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC in the United States, and are subadvised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP in all markets. Foreside is not affiliated with John Hancock Investment Management Distributors LLC or Dimensional Fund Advisors LP.

ETF shares are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About John Hancock Investment Management

John Hancock has helped individuals and institutions build and protect wealth since 1862. Today, we're one of the strongest and most-recognized financial brands. John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, serves investors globally through a unique multimanager approach: We search the world to find proven portfolio teams with specialized expertise for every strategy we offer, then we apply robust investment oversight to ensure they continue to meet our uncompromising standards and serve the best interests of our shareholders. Our approach to asset management has led to a diverse set of investments deeply rooted in investor needs, along with strong risk-adjusted returns across asset classes.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$900 billion (US$660 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management