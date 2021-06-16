John Hancock Retirement introduces new retirement app for all participants

"We are really excited about the new retirement app as an easy and secure way for participants to have access to their retirement plan," said Sue Reibel, CEO, John Hancock Retirement. "Participants receive individualized guidance and education and can track their progress toward their retirement goals at their convenience in the new app, which we believe leads to better engagement and better outcomes."

John Hancock's most recent Financial Stress Survey indicated that participants recognize the need to see projections of their personalized income and expenses in retirement, and to obtain retirement planning guidance and investing advice.1 Having this information and control in the palm of their hand may also decrease some of the anxiety that can accompany planning and saving for future expenses – including retirement. John Hancock's new retirement app enables participants to take the following actions:

View account details—including balance, rate of return, account/transaction history, and investments.

Make account changes—including contribution rate and profile updates.

Set goals and get projections of estimated spending and income in retirement.

Model saving scenarios and receive guidance to help meet spending needs and track progress.

Use helpful tools and resources for timely education on personal finance and wellness topics.

"We see mobile as a key influence for investor behavior, and research we conducted this April showed that our mobile users spend almost 17% more time on the retirement website. When participants can access information in a convenient format they seem to engage for longer," said Jack Barry, head of product development, John Hancock Retirement. "As consumers perform more and more transactions on their phones, it's important that they be able to do the same with their retirement plans."

About John Hancock Retirement

John Hancock Retirement is the U.S. retirement business of Manulife Investment Management. For nearly 50 years, we've helped people plan and invest for retirement; today, we're one of the largest full-service providers in the United States.2 We take a hands-on consultative approach based on the idea that no two plans - and no two plan participants - are exactly alike. We partner with plan sponsors, financial professionals, and third-party administrators to ensure that every plan is personal to the participant and delivers results.

As of March 31, 2021, John Hancock serviced over 52,000 retirement plans with over 3 million participants and over $212 billion in AUMA.3

1. In July 2020, John Hancock commissioned our seventh annual financial stress survey with the respected research firm Greenwald & Associates. An online survey of 589 workers was conducted between 7/28/20 and 8/14/20 to learn more about individual stress levels, their causes and effects, and strategies for relief. John Hancock and Greenwald & Associates are not affiliated, and neither is responsible for the liabilities of the other. 2. "2020 Defined Contribution Recordkeeper Survey," PLANSPONSOR, 2020. 3. As of March 31, 2021, John Hancock Life Insurance Company (USA) supported 47,844 plans, 1,602,710 participants, and $ 105,200,270,861.69 in AUMA. John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York supported 2,537 plans, 79,432 participants, and $ 6,206,383,227.41 in AUMA. John Hancock Retirement Plan Services, LLC supported 2,189 plans, 1,416,982 participants, and $100,763,366,447.34 in AUMA. Participant Counts reflect all active participants with a balance. Approximate unaudited figures for John Hancock, provided on a U.S. statutory basis.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of March 31, 2021, Manulife Investment Management had CAD $764.1 billion (US $607.6 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

