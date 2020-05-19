John Hancock Wins Eleven 2020 Stevie® Awards American Business Awards®

Honored with Five Gold Stevie® Awards for Company of the Year, Innovation of the Year, Employee Engagement Event, Achievement in Management, and Consumer Services

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock was honored with eleven Stevie® Awards in the 18th American Business Awards®, including five Gold, four Silver and two Bronze. The winners will be presented their awards on Wednesday, August 5 during a virtual ceremony. John Hancock awards include:

GOLD:

SILVER:

Marianne Harrison , Woman of the Year – Business Services Industries

, Woman of the Year – Business Services Industries John Hancock , Company of the Year – Insurance – Large

, Company of the Year – Insurance – Large John Hancock , Most Innovative Company of the Year – 2,500 or More Employees

, Most Innovative Company of the Year – 2,500 or More Employees John Hancock Amazon Connect, Best Technical Support Solution – Computer Technologies

BRONZE:

John Hancock "Vitality Challenge" Campaign, Marketing Campaign of the Year – Financial Products & Services

John Hancock , Achievement in Organization Recovery

"Our mission at John Hancock is to make decisions easier and lives better for our customers, while being equally committed to building healthier and more equitable communities," said Marianne Harrison, President and CEO of John Hancock. "We are thrilled to be recognized for our innovative work to achieve both of those priorities. Last year, we launched the first and only life insurance designed for Americans living with diabetes and a new company-wide speaker series created to encourage employees to share their biggest ideas, personal experiences and unique perspectives, among other important initiatives. It is very exciting to see the hard work of our teams honored with these outstanding awards."

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the United States. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife globally, including Canada, Asia and Europe. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD$1.2 trillion (US$0.8 trillion) as of March 31, 2020. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2020 American Business Awards include John Hancock, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

SOURCE John Hancock