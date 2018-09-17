John Hardy 2018 "Made For Legends" Campaign Champions Soulful Renegades

The campaign's audacious call to action is centered around the transformative power of jewelry, embracing the alchemic chain that defines each John Hardy creation. The FW18 collection — artisan handcrafted at the John Hardy workshop in Ubud, Bali using techniques passed down from generations of Master Artisans — harnesses the Earth's raw energy, evolving organic stones, refined materials and heritage motifs into modern talismans that are transformed once more by their wearers: women of character and substance.

These soulful renegades reject the suggestion that one must be gifted jewelry. Instead, they celebrate their own successes and style by acquiring dramatic pieces that reflect their originality and inner strength. Just like their one-of-a-kind pieces, these women are modern-day legends. Perfectly imperfect and proud of the features that make them irreplaceable, they wear their past with pride yet forge fearlessly forward, inspiring all around them with their grit and grace.

Campaign star, muse and activist Adwoa Aboah perfectly embodies the beauty and magnetism of this nonconformist tribe. She is a legend in the making, who empowers others with her cheeky confidence and eclectic, striking style.

"Our Made for Legends platform continues to champion the importance of individuality and harnessing unique artisan handcrafted jewelry as a tool for self-expression," notes Robert Hanson, CEO of John Hardy. "As a brand with a commitment to positive social change, sustainability and artisan communities, we are honored to evolve our relationship with Adwoa. She is a soulful change agent with a creative voice, reflected through her boldly expressive attitude towards jewelry and is a proactive community builder using her platform to uplift others."

Capturing this exceptional spirit served as the campaign's central objective. "Our second phase of Made for Legends drew inspiration from Adwoa herself — she is powerful, dramatic and inspiring. We see her as a muse for our brand, both in how she wears jewelry as well as how she shows up in the world as a leader," confirms Suzanne Hader, CMO of John Hardy. "Legends, to us, are optimistic and creative, yet very grounded in the real. They find strength in where they come from, but also in their continued evolution. We expressed this visually by showing Adwoa walking into daylight, grounded in a midnight blue Bali evening sky. She feels relaxed, but the duality explodes with the energy of her purity and our signature maximalist styling."

Uniting maximalist tendencies with minimalist designs, Aboah is layered with Classic Chain featuring vibrant hand-cut power rocks and the new Asli Classic Chain Link collection. A modern, dynamic expression of the iconic Classic Chain, these exploded sculptural links are a nod to our artisan community origin yet signify transformation and the power of chain through their endless styling possibilities.

The Made for Legends campaign images will appear online and in print publications this Fall 2018.

About John Hardy

Inspired by Bali and its time-honored jewelry-making traditions, Canadian artist John Hardy established an artisan collective in 1975 dedicated to creating one-of-a-kind jewelry and preserving the rich heritage of Bali. For over 40 years, our artisans have committed to making handcrafted jewelry with techniques passed down for generations, using vetted suppliers to ensure both diamonds and gemstones conform to our high ethical standards, as well as reclaimed silver and gold. Our passion for creating distinctive and meaningful jewelry is echoed by our dedication to building a sustainable future for our artisans and clients world-wide.

