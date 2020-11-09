John Hennessey opens up on 30 years of performance engineering

We don't go fast because it's easy, we go fast because it's hard. Tweet this

Since 1991, Hennessey Performance has grown to employ more than 50 people and is set to achieve an annual output of 1,000 customer cars next year. Initially, the company focused exclusively on enhancing the output of sports and muscle cars. Today, the business has diversified to cover a wealth of vehicle sectors with the SUV / truck market central to the boosted volumes.

The scale of the business has allowed it to develop its own vehicles alongside enhancing others. The company's Venom GT claimed the world's fastest production car back in 2014, achieving a top speed of 270mph. Now, the company is set to launch its latest model – the Hennessey Venom F5.

Striving for even greater levels of engineering excellence and continually learning is what drives the whole Hennessey team through painstaking dynamic development and fastidious refinement. The objective for every Hennessey model is to be the epitome of performance. According to John, "A car should thrill you every time you drive it, you should always have respect for a truly powerful car, plus a healthy dose of fear."

In the podcast, John explains how pushing the boundaries of speed is so important to his customers: "We don't go fast because it's easy, we go fast because it's hard… speed records push the limits and help us learn about our cars and continually improve."

Recalling the years of sparring with the likes of Bugatti and Koenigsegg, John says: "If there was just one company going out and going fast it would be boring." This healthy competition drives the company and sustains the market for cars that seek to achieve the pinnacle of performance.

Looking ahead to the launch of the Venom F5, John makes clear his desire to understand the capabilities of the car through testing, refinement and attempting to break new ground for performance. He explains how the Space Race and his early desire to become an astronaut inspired his passion for engineering and speed. Considering the Venom F5, he describes it as, "the greatest internal combustion engine car we'll ever build… I hope that our efforts go on to inspire future generations of engineers."

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 10,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts from around the world to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own supercar – the Venom GT.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey ranging from Ford and Corvette to Porsche and Lamborghini in addition to benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading vehicle engineering companies. The new 6.6-litre V8 Venom F5 hypercar is set for customer deliveries in 2021. Boasting 1,817hp and a +300mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for pushing the limits of his cars while competing at world-renowned motorsport events including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Viewed as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle-East he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic cars alongside the creation of the company's own world-class hypercar.

Social media channels

YouTube: hpedesign | Instagram: hennesseyperformance | Facebook: @hennesseype | Twitter: @HennesseyPerf

SOURCE Hennessey Performance

Related Links

http://hennesseyperformance.com/

