John Holbeck Named CFO of Epika Fleet Services, Inc.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epika Fleet Services, a leader in commercial fleet maintenance services, is pleased to announce that John Holbeck has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2022.

As Chief Financial Officer, John will lead Financial Planning & Analysis, Accounting, Treasury and Tax incorporating strategic planning and M&A, cash flow management, debt covenant compliance, and board and lender reporting.

"I am pleased to welcome John to our leadership team," Epika CEO Glenn Sherburne said. "His extensive experience will help ensure our continued financial success as Epika looks to the future. John's expertise will enhance many dynamic areas of our organization serving our growing and evolving industry."

John Holbeck added, "I'm excited to join the Epika Fleet Services family. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, and I look forward to partnering with the rest of the Management team, Operations and all support functions, and sharing experiences so that together we can elevate the company to the next level."

Prior to joining Epika, John worked at Toppan Merrill as SVP Finance, Accounting, Tax and Treasury. Toppan, headquartered in Tokyo, acquired the majority of Merrill Corporation based out of St. Paul, Minnesota, where John provided 13 years of Finance leadership and acquisition growth for a $1.2B private equity owned portfolio company, to the transformation into a focused, SaaS company generating $400M in annualized recurring revenue. Within Merrill Corporation John had many roles, including leading multiple acquisitions, divestitures, and refinancing for the company. John also worked closely with the new executive team on integration activities and leading the development and execution of business strategies and the launch of annual and long-term planning initiatives for the combined organization.

John earned his Bachelor of Accounting degree from the University of Minnesota in Duluth. Prior to joining Merrill Corporation, he spent 14 years in various senior global positions at Honeywell and Cargill. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Rakhma, an organization focused on memory care. Outside of work, he enjoys the outdoors and the change of seasons Minnesota has to offer.

About Epika Fleet Services, Inc:

Epika is a network of mobile and in-shop preventative maintenance service centers focused on commercial fleets across the country. Our company was built by partnering with and investing in the best-of-the-best in every market we serve. Our brands include LubeZone, ProFleet, All Star Truck Service, and Deaton Fleet Solutions. We currently have 11 quick service preventative maintenance locations in California, Texas, Oklahoma and Georgia; five full-service repair and maintenance facilities and 15 branch locations operating nearly 50 mobile service units in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Mississippi. For more information, visit www.EpikaFleet.com.

