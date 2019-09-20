John Humphrey Joins Cyber Group

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Group is pleased to announce that John Humphrey has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. John recently sold his interest in X42 Ventures and will focus on helping Cyber expand its Texas-based IT Services strategy. John was co-founder of Pariveda Solutions, Inc. in 2003 and served as Chairman Of The Board until 2012.

"John has served in leadership roles throughout his career and we are excited to have him join Cyber," says Saurajit Kanungo, President of Cyber Group.