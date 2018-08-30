STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John Imperio is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a 2018 Lifetime Member in recognition of his recognitions to the Medical field.

Dr. Imperio currently serves as the Chief of Hematology and Oncology at Seaview Hospital Rehab Center – part of the NYC Health and Hospitals System – which specializes in dedicated, devoted and compassionate cancer care. He retired from his own private practice after 28 years and brought extensive expertise in hematology and oncology to his role.





"NYC Health + Hospitals is the largest public health care system in the nation," the health system's website states. "We are a network of 11 hospitals, trauma centers, neighborhood health centers, nursing homes and post-acute care centers. We are a home care agency and a health plan, MetroPlus. Our health system provides essential services to more than one million New Yorkers every year in more than 70 locations across the city's five boroughs."





The mission of NYC Health + Hospitals is to "empower New Yorkers, without exception, to live the healthiest life possible."





Prior to beginning his medical career, Dr. Imperio served in the United States Army from 1969 – 1971. He was inspired to enter the medical field by Leo Weiner, M.D., after he came to the United States from Italy. Dr. Weiner encouraged Dr. Imperio to pursue a career specifically in the realm of hematology and oncology.





"The key to my success is that I met very devoted teachers along the way who encouraged me," Dr. Imperio said. "I've also had compassion for my patients and have been very patient with those I've treated."





Dr. Imperio earned his Medical degree at the University of Padua College of Medicine Medical School. He then went on to complete his Internship at Nassau University Medical Center, followed by a Residency in Internal Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, as well as a Residency in Internal Medicine at the Sisters Charity Healthcare System.





Additionally, Dr. Imperio is Board certified in both Geriatric Medicine and Hematology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He holds a medical license through the states of Arizona and New Jersey that are active through 2017, and a medical license through the state of New York active through 2019. Aside from his work at Seaview Hospital Rehab Center, where he has volunteered over 7,000 hours, Dr. Imperio is affiliated with Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.





As an accomplished medical professional, Dr. Imperio has contributed to a number of articles in medical journals, titles including: "The distribution patterns of biatrial myxomas" and "The polls: poll trends. AIDS – an update."





Dr. Imperio dedicates this recognition to Dr. Leo Weiner, and to his wife, Nancy, who he thanks for her love and support.





For more information, visit www.nychealthandhospitals.org.

