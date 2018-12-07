John J. Milaski is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Top Leading in the field of Real Estate in recognition of his role as Broker Associate at Miloff Aubuchon Realty Group

Bringing with him an international business perspective, local expertise, and an extensive network of top executives, John quickly developed a reputation as a leading expert in luxury waterfront properties. With a prior career in sales, he has developed effective negotiation and relationship building skills which he now brings to each real estate transaction and the closing table. And as a twenty-year resident of and investor in premier waterfront communities, he has the area knowledge and experience needed to find clients their dream homes. In addition, since starting his career, John has earned seventeen real estate designations and his Broker license, giving him absolutely unmatched industry acumen.

Today, John is renowned not only for his industry expertise, but also for his superior client service. From traditional brokerage to property management services, he offers buyers and sellers a one-stop-shop with a breadth of services—including buying, selling, and managing properties—respecting the individual requirements of each customer. And if he cannot find a current home that meets a client's needs, John is also a certified New Home Specialist with the National Association of Home Builders and Aubuchon Homes, who can guide them through designing and building the custom-built home of their dreams. John understands how luxury homes are built and as a New Home Specialist knows the important differences in buying and selling luxury properties.

"In the final analysis, our clients expect three things: great service, individual respect, and excellence in execution. I take the pressure off all of my client meetings and interactions by simply stating up-front: whether you ultimately use me as your Broker or not, I want to give you the best information so that you can make the best decision that serves your needs above all else. I don't sell, I serve…. I simply help my clients get to the next goal in their lives."

To further enhance his professional development in the real estate business , Mr. Milaski is a member of several prominent organizations including Broker Associate, National Association of Realtors®, Florida Association of Realtors®, Royal Palm Coast Realtor® Association, National Association of Home Builders, Women's Council of REALTORS® (WCR) Network, Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council (REBAC), Seniors Real Estate Council (SRES), Green Resource Council, Real Estate Business Institute, International Property Specialist Global Real Estate Network.



Mr. Milaski has also earned Seventeen Professional recognized Real Estate Designations and Certifications: CNE – Certified Negotiation Expert, GRI – Graduate of the Real Estate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI), ABR - Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR®), SRS - Seller Representative Specialist, CIPS – Certified International Property Specialist, CLHMS – Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, GUILD - Million Dollar Guild® recognition based knowledge, experience & expertise in the luxury market, RSPS - Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist, e-PRO®, GREEN - NAR's Green Home Designation, PMN- The Performance Management Network , PSA – Pricing Strategy Advisor Certification MRP - Military Relocation Professional, AHWD – At Home With Diversity Certification, CSP - Certified New Home Sales Professional with National Association of Home Builders, SRES - Seniors Real Estate Specialist and ACCRS – Accredited Cape Coral Residential Specialist.

In recognition of his many professional accolades, Mr. Milaski was selected as a Leadership Academy member of the Royal Palm Coast REALTOR® Association and also awarded the Platinum Level Royal Palm Coast Realtor® Association's Five Star Education Award, recognizing the top five Association members for professional education and specific REALTOR® activity that ultimately results in superior service to clients and fellow REALTORS®.

With nearly forty years of success behind him, John shows no sign of slowing down. In the coming years, he hopes to increase his business and possibly open up his own Brokerage.

