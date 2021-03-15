John Kindervag, Creator of Zero Trust, joins MSSP ON2IT

John Kindervag has held the position of Field CTO at Palo Alto Networks for the past four years. He previously spent eight and a half years at Forrester Research as a Vice President and Principal Analyst on the Security and Risk Team. John is considered one of the world's foremost cybersecurity experts. He is best known for creating the revolutionary Zero Trust strategy for cybersecurity.

Marcel van Eemeren, CEO and co-founder of ON2IT: "We are extremely excited about having John on board. We have been working closely with him over the past decade to develop best practices in the design, build and implementation of Zero Trust networks. ON2IT has fully integrated the Zero Trust architecture into our entire portfolio of managed security services. John's vast experience working with global public and private sector organizations to solve their toughest cybersecurity challenges and his practitioner background as a security consultant, penetration tester, and security architect, bring enormous value to the ON2IT Zero Trust roadmap for the years ahead."

"I'm confident that with John on our Zero Trust leadership team, together with our CISO, professor Yuri Bobbert, and our CTO, Lieuwe Jan Koning, ON2IT will be the benchmark for industry, academic and practical Zero Trust expertise."

Helping organizations implement Zero Trust.

John Kindervag: "ON2IT has implemented more Zero Trust architectures and networks at customer sites than any cybersecurity company worldwide, and they have integrated Zero Trust in all aspects of their products and services. Through ON2IT's continuous enhancements of their mSOC™ platform and the Zero Trust Readiness and Zero Trust Fitness tools, they offer objective, measurable scores that bridge the gap between Zero Trust strategy and SOC-operations. Zero Trust Readiness helps organizations to prepare for Zero Trust. Zero Trust Fitness keeps their security operations aligned to their strategy and strengthens prevention against known and unknown threats. I'm looking forward to working with the ON2IT leadership team to further develop their Zero Trust vision and engage with customers around the world."

Zero Trust Readiness and Fitness

Lieuwe Jan Koning, CTO of ON2IT, says the cybersecurity industry has failed to translate the principles of the Zero Trust model developed by Kindervag into technologies, operations and policies that strengthen the SOC. With its Zero Trust Managed Services, ON2IT is the industry's first MSSP to address this gap.

"Our Zero Trust Fitness™ tools define and gauge operational technology, measures, and performance against a previously assessed Zero Trust Readiness Assessment™," says Koning. He adds that ON2IT has integrated all its Zero Trust best practices and tools within its mSOC™, making these innovative capabilities available to its worldwide mSOC™ resellers.

"We have invested aggressively in a certified and complete Zero Trust curriculum for our global partners and resellers, raising the bar for practitioners of the Zero Trust Strategy," Koning says: "John will oversee the strategic direction of our Zero Trust curriculum."

Global recognition of Zero Trust

The Zero Trust model is widely embraced by companies as diverse as Google, Barrett Steel and WestJet Airlines. Notably, the US House of Representatives, NIST, and the NSA are recommending that all government agencies adopt Zero Trust in the wake of the Solar Winds Data Breach.

John Kindervag has been interviewed and published in numerous publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and The New York Times. He has also appeared on television networks such as CNBC, Fox News, PBS, and Bloomberg discussing information security topics, and spoken at many security conferences and events, including RSA, SXSW, ToorCon, ShmoCon, InfoSec Europe, and InfoSec World.

About ON2IT

ON2IT is a global pure-play cybersecurity service provider. ON2IT combines its innovative Zero Trust Security Automation & Orchestration mSOC™ Platform with a team of security analysts who respond in real-time to disruptive security events.

ON2IT, founded in 2005, has more than a decade of experience in helping its worldwide customers comply with growing regulatory requirements, such as Europe's General Data Protection Regulation, Canada's PA, and California's CCPA. Clients have immediate access to ON2IT experts without the challenge of hiring and retaining skilled forensic professionals themselves.

