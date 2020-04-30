John Knox Village Inaugurates "Thankful Thursdays" with Pep Rally for its Dedicated Healthcare Staff Working Tirelessly Through Pandemic

According to JKV Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Monica McAfee "We are overwhelmed by the level of care, commitment and compassion by our highly-qualified healthcare staff. During this pandemic, healthcare is not only attending to their demanding duties, they are ensuring that our elders have engagement with their families and friends using Zoom and Facetime and are providing activities that they can do safely while staying home. They are real heroes." In the coming weeks, all departments at JKV will be honored with Thursday pep rallies, including Dining, Transportation, Security, Maintenance, Plant Operations, and others.

As a Life Plan community, JKV provides a great lifestyle for its residents, as well as unlimited use of healthcare services on campus, with 24/7 wellness nurses and multiple levels of healthcare. In addition, JKV recently received the Pinnacle and Beacon Awards in its outstanding Life Enrichment programming from the International Council of Active Aging.

JKV has three health care residences with assisted, skilled nursing and memory support – The Woodlands, Seaside Cove and Gardens West. The Woodlands at John Knox Village is Florida's first GREEN HOUSE® Project and is the only Skilled Nursing Center named "Medicare.gov 5 Star Top Rated Nursing Home in Florida" and is the only "Skilled Nursing Center in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties to receive the Governor's Gold Seal."

Since 1967, John Knox Village has been providing a fulfilling, engaging and stress-free lifestyle with an all-inclusive full continuum of care from independent living and assisted living to short term and long tern skilled nursing care. As a not-for-profit Life Plan Community, John Knox Village allows seniors to plan for their future health care needs while enjoying internationally-award winning amenities, life-long learning programs and full range of services that promote wellness of mind, body and spirit. Through unwavering commitment to excellence and guiding principles, the team brings the unique John Knox Village experience to life every day for almost 1,000 residents.

