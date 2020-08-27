John L. Schouest of SBSB Law Named a 'Lawyer of the Year' by The Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John L. Schouest, firm founder of Houston-based Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC, or SBSB Law, has been named a "Lawyer of the Year" for his work in admiralty and maritime law by The Best Lawyers in America. This honor is awarded to individual lawyers who are not only selected to Best Lawyers' annual list, but also to those who have received the highest overall peer feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region.

Joining Mr. Schouest on the 2021 list of Best Lawyers in America are three additional SBSB Law trial lawyers: Limor Ben-Maier, Richard Cozad and Kelly Haas – all of whom are recognized for admiralty and maritime law. Their selection to the exclusive list also marks the first time each of these attorneys has been recognized as a Best Lawyer.

"I have always been proud of the work our entire team has generated, but to have the respect of our industry peers elevates this honor to a new level," said Mr. Schouest. "I want to extend my personal congratulations to Limor, Richard and Kelly for their selection to Best Lawyers. Their excellence and dedication to clients is incredibly inspiring, and it's just one of the many reasons why SBSB remains such a force in admiralty and maritime law."

Best Lawyers in America is the legal industry's oldest peer-reviewed guide and widely considered to be the premiere list for showcasing the country's top attorneys. Best Lawyers honorees are selected through a rigorous peer-review survey that includes confidential evaluations by other lawyers in the same and related specialties. Attorneys are not permitted to pay any fee to participate in or be included on its lists. For more information about Best Lawyer's methodology or for a complete list of this year's honorees, visit http://www.bestlawyers.com/.

Mr. Schouest is a seasoned trial lawyer who has established himself as one of the world's leading attorneys for Defense Base Act litigation. His proficiency in a broad range of commercial and business matters has made him preferred legal counsel for many of the world's largest insurance companies when dealing with high-dollar, multi-jurisdictional and legally complex claims.

Ms. Ben-Maier is the managing partner for SBSB Law's Houston office. She has extensive experience in matters involving Longshore and Harbor Worker's Compensation claims, consumer protection, immigration visas and Defense Base Act cases. Additionally, she regularly handles claims brought before the Department of Labor's Office of Administrative Law Judges.

Mr. Cozad is a partner in the firm's New Orleans office and has focused his practice on admiralty, marine insurance and environmental matters. He also has tried bodily injury, property damage and insurance coverage cases in most of the state and federal courts in South Louisiana. Prior to joining SBSB Law, he was an adjunct professor at Tulane University School of Law where he taught a course on marine insurance.

Ms. Haas is a partner in the firm's Houston office. Her practice consists of defending vessel owners and operators, as well as offshore companies, from claims arising from collisions, property damage, personal injury, maritime pollution, environmental issues, cargo matters and contract disputes. She also handles matters involving the Jones Act, the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act, the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, offshore service industries and transportation.

Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC or SBSB Law is a group of experienced attorneys who have come together to form a law firm focused on client needs. The firm's goal is to be the go-to resource at every stage of the legal process, bringing deeper experience, deeper commitment and deeper insights to help solve the most complex issues. In consultation or in the courtroom, the firm will aggressively pursue a client's best interests. SBSB Law attorneys are just great people who also happen to be great lawyers. For more information about the firm and its team of attorneys, visit www.sbsblaw.com.

Media Contact:

Jennie Bui-McCoy

713-333-0052

[email protected]

SOURCE Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC