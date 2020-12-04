John L. Scott Real Estate joins forces with Meadows Group, Inc.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John L. Scott Real Estate announces the company is joining forces with Portland-based brokerage Meadows Group Inc. The official transition is underway, and the new partnership will place the combined John L. Scott and Meadows Group team at the #3 slot in Portland-area market share.

Meadows Group Inc., Realtors is a full-service, locally-owned real estate company in Portland, Oregon. The brokerage company was founded in 1994 and provides a complete range of residential, investment and development services. The company's two offices are co-owned by principal brokers Eva Sanders and Heather Adams.

"When seeking a company to partner with as we transition to the next phase of our lives, it was extremely important to us that we selected a company that not only has access to stellar tools and systems, but is closely aligned with our unique culture at the Meadows Group," said Eva Sanders, principal broker and co-owner of Meadows Group.

Meadows Group principal broker and co-owner Heather Adams added: "We are very proud of our team's nearly 27 years of successfully delivering real estate services to their clients with professionalism and ethics at the center of every transaction. John L. Scott's core value of Living Life as a Contribution® along with their unending commitment to delivering Transactional Excellence™ – just further solidified that they were the right choice!"

Phil McBride, John L. Scott Real Estate's COO and CFO, echoed the sentiments from Sanders and Adams, noting that John L. Scott Real Estate joining together with the Meadows Group was mutually strategic and beneficial as the companies look to expand their Portland-area presence.

"We are so excited to partner with Meadows Group and are honored that Eva and Heather trusted us to walk alongside them as they begin their next chapter," said McBride. "Our move to join forces together only enhances what we have to offer our broker associates and clients in the Portland Metro area."

For those interested in exploring a career as a broker through the Portland-area John L. Scott offices, please visit johnlscottcareers.com.



About John L. Scott Real Estate

John L. Scott Real Estate, led by third-generation Chairman and CEO J. Lennox Scott, has been helping buyers and sellers realize their homeownership dreams since 1931. JLS has over 110 offices with more than 3,000 brokers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California. JLS is recognized as one of the top 20 residential real estate brands in the nation. Annually, John L. Scott closes over 33,000 transactions, totaling more than 14 billion dollars in sales volume. In support of the company's core value, Living Life as a Contribution®, the John L. Scott Foundation helped sponsor over 30 events for 20 children's hospitals in 2019, which helped raise over $18 million for children's healthcare.

