John M. Flack, MD, MPH, the Sergio Rabinovich Endowed Chair of Internal Medicine is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John M. Flack, MD, MPH, the Sergio Rabinovich Endowed Chair of Internal Medicine, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine and Education in acknowledgement of his role as a Hypertension Specialist and Chair of the Department of Medicine at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

Internationally well-known hypertension specialist, Dr. Flack is an internist, who has extensive experience treating resistant/refractory hypertension as well as hypertension in minority populations. He pursued his profession because he has always been intrigued by the cardiovascular system, having thirty-three years of experience in his field. He has worked at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine since 2015, as the Director of the Hypertension Section and Department Chair. He teaches, leads a growing department of medicine, actively provides care to complex hypertension patients, and leads hypertension clinical research. Prior to this, he served as a faculty member at Wayne State University School of Medicine, University of Oklahoma School of Medicine, and University of Minnesota Schools of Medicine and Public Health.

Before entering the medical field, Dr. Flack was first a student at Langston University where he played baseball and football and received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry with a minor in math in 1978. He then enrolled at University of Oklahoma School of Medicine earning the M.D. degree in 1982. He did a residency in Internal medicine and served as chief medical resident at the University of Oklahoma. He subsequently earned the MPH degree in Epidemiology from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health in 1990.

An active member of the medical community, Dr. Flack currently serves as president of the American Hypertension Specialist Certification Program, is an active member of the American Heart Association, Frontiers International Springfield IL Chapter, and the American College of Physicians Board of Regents. Previously, he was the president of the International Society on Hypertension in Blacks and a member of several organizations, including the AHA Scientific Statement Writing Group on Resistant Hypertension.

In light of a lifetime of accomplishments, Dr. Flack has been the recipient of countless grants, mostly focused on hypertension treatment and epidemiology. His most recent awards include the Medical Innovator Award from the Sangamon County (IL) Medical Society in 2016, Detroit Super Doctors in 2014, and Academic Physician of the Year by the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine in 2012.

Looking towards the future, Dr. Flack plans to reinvigorate his research program at Southern Illinois University, break eighty in golf, and continue providing inspiring, visionary leadership to his students.

In his spare time, Dr. Flack enjoys breading fancy guppies, playing golf, being an audiophile, and watching Oklahoma Sooners football games.

Dr. Flack dedicates this recognition to Dr. Laura Rankin for being a phenomenal role model, Dr. Patrick McKee for reminding him additional training was necessary to successfully undertake research, Dr. Richard Grimm Jr. for being his most influential research mentor and Dr. John O'Connell, his administrative mentor who taught him how to be a department chair.

