John Michael Kohler Arts Center Transforms Its Exhibition Planning Process

DETROIT and SHEBOYGAN, Wis., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has selected C/D/H's innovative Curia exhibition planning system as its platform of choice for exhibition planning, development, and management. The Arts Center joins the Detroit Institute of Arts in harnessing Curia to streamline the exhibition planning process using Curia's centralized "single point of truth" system, allowing all personnel involved in the planning and staging process to work within a single unified framework.

Developed in cooperation with the Detroit Institute of Arts, the cloud-based Curia system is the only application devoted specifically to exhibition planning, design, and task management. The system integrates with museums' collection management systems, enabling exhibition planners to easily integrate existing museum assets into exhibition-specific plans and documents.

By replacing countless spreadsheets and other planning documents with a single unified information framework, Curia facilitates collaboration, knowledge transfer, and version control for planners, enabling exhibitions to be planned more quickly and easily – a significant benefit to museums with ambitious exhibition schedules.

"From the conception of an exhibition to the gallery opening, our process typically involves fourteen people," explains Amy Horst, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center's Associate Director. "We originate about a dozen exhibitions annually, and spend up to two years planning each one. That adds up to many different tasks and a lot of information that has to be tracked and managed.

"Our expectation is that Curia will help us do that more effectively. That will enable us to more fully focus our resources on generating creative exchanges between artists and the public, and better serve the 160,000 people who visit us each year."

Curia is the first collaborative exhibition planning app designed exclusively for the needs of the museum community. It was developed in concert with the team of curators, interpretive planners, and technologists at one of the nation's leading art museums. Intuitively consolidate all of your ideas and documentation and task management in one place with Curia to preserve a digital history of your exhibition. Curia makes it easy by seamlessly integrating with your content management systems. You'll spend less time hunting for the information you need and more time crafting amazing exhibitions. For more information, visit gocuria.com.

About the JMKAC: Founded in 1967, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center is dedicated to making innovative arts programming accessible to a broad audience that ranges from artists and academics to families and youth of all ages. JMKAC promotes understanding and appreciation of the work of self-taught and contemporary artists through original exhibitions, commissioned works of art, performing arts programs, community arts initiatives, and publications. For more information, visit www.jmkac.org.

