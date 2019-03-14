MCLEAN, Va., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Philip Mamana, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Physician in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as an Concierge Internal Medicine Physician and Executive MD.

A group medical practice, Executive MD is a concierge internal medical office. Dedicated to providing their clients with quality healthcare services, Executive MD utilizes the latest innovations in medical technology to better serve their clients.

With over forty five years of experience in the field of medicine, Dr. John Phillip Mamana has established himself as a venerated and sought after professional in the medical profession. A dedicated professional, Dr. Mamana has attained extensive experience in all facets of internal medicine. Having always had a strong desire to help people, Dr. Mamana advises newcomers to, "Work extremely hard. Study, study and keep in mind the fact that medicine turns over every three."

Attributing his success to working long hours a day, Dr. Mamana developed a fifty doctor group practice where he did an abundance of networking. In his previous capacity, Dr. Mamana served as a Clinical Associate Professor of medicine at Georgetown University Medical School where he taught preventive and diagnostic medicine.

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Dr. Mamana attended Harvard University and Boston University School of Medicine where he earned his Medical Doctor degree. Thereafter, Dr. Mamana would go on to attend the University of Pennsylvania where he completed his Residency in Internal Medicine.

To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Mamana is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and maintains affiliations with Inova Fairfax Hospital where he was chief of internal medicine, chief of the medical staff, and research professor of hematology.

Dr. Mamana dedicates this success to Dr. Louis Sullivan, his mentor, and secretary of H.H.S. He also dedicates this to Edward Viner, his mentor and a hematologist/oncologist when he did his residency at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Mamana notes that it was Edward Viner's brilliance that pushed him to excel as a clinician.

